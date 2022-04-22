Website Logo
  • Friday, April 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

New statue plan for Buddhist temple in Wolverhampton

A proposal for installing a reconditioned statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside a Buddhist temple in Wolverhampton is likely to get approval from the local council. (Photo: LDRS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A STATUE outside a Buddhist temple in Wolverhampton depicting one of the religion’s most influential social reformers is to be replaced with an updated model of the former activist, reports Joe Sweeney.

An application to erect a reconditioned model of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar at the entrance to the Buddha Vihara in upper Zoar Street, Graiseley, has been submitted to the city council.

If given the go-ahead, a new pedestal and statue of Dr Ambedkar – an Indian jurist, economist and political leader – will be installed one year after the 130th celebration of his birth.

The original statue was unveiled in October 2000 by councillor Tersaim Singh (Lab. Blakenhall) who was mayor at the time, and shows Dr Ambedkar teaching and holding a copy of his book Buddha and his Dhamma.

Planning permission for the building of the temple was first granted in 1989 with approval for an adjoining community hall following in 1997.

Proposals for the new updated statue, which shows Dr Ambedkar with his right arm extended, have been made by Mr Madanlal Chauhan on behalf of the local Buddhist community.

A long-term campaigner for people’s rights, Dr Ambedkar trained in law at Grays Inn in London from 1916-21. He later fought for India’s independence and converted to Buddhism in 1956 shortly before his death.

Council planners look set to approve the proposal in the near future.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson: We have already raised Ukraine issue with Modi
SRI LANKA
Health crisis looms as Sri Lanka medicines run out
UK
Police watchdog calls for safeguards from stop and search
News
India to import more oil from Brazil
News
Skilled Indians can ‘make a difference’ to UK, says Johnson
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka’s inflation leaps to 21 per cent
PAKISTAN
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visits Pakistan-administered Kashmir
News
UK-India free-trade deal likely by Diwali this year
News
Johnson backs under-fire chancellor Sunak
UK
Charity Walk for Ukraine, organised by Asian charity and Bhaktivedanta Manor
UK
Britain and India agree new defence and security deal: Johnson
INDIA
Now, Man City has its ‘very own KGF!’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnson: We have already raised Ukraine issue with Modi
Production on Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal halted as Bill Murray…
Health crisis looms as Sri Lanka medicines run out
Police watchdog calls for safeguards from stop and search
India to import more oil from Brazil
Skilled Indians can ‘make a difference’ to UK, says Johnson