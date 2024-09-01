  • Sunday, September 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Britain plans new law to boost workers’ rights, protect renters

The Employment Rights Bill will prohibit zero-hour contracts

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR PARTY announced plans on Saturday (31) to deliver the most “packed legislative agenda” for a new government in decades, including the introduction in the autumn of laws to improve employees’ rights and greater protection for renters.

With parliament due to return from its summer recess on Monday (2), the Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said in the next few months the government will introduce legislation intended to tilt the power from employers to workers and to allow tenants to challenge unreasonable rent increases.

The Employment Rights Bill will prohibit zero-hour contracts, with about 1 million people in Britain on employment contracts that do not specify a minimum number of hours they can work and pay only for the hours they are on shift, and outlaw fire and rehire tactics.

The Renters’ Rights Bill will remove the threat of arbitrary evictions and make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against families with children.

In the next week, the government also wants to pass legislation to gradually re-nationalise the passenger rail network and strengthen the role of the country’s official budget watchdog.

On Thursday (5) in the House of Commons, lawmakers will have their first opportunity to debate the British Energy Bill to set up a publicly-owned company backed by £8.3 billion to co-invest in green technologies.

“This new Labour government is full of energy, full of ideas and full of drive to deliver our mandate for change,” Powell said. “That’s why we’ve announced a packed legislative agenda.”

Over the next few months, the government also plans to introduce legislation to tighten rules on second jobs for lawmakers and make water bosses face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking if their companies repeatedly flout sewage regulations.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Root hits record 34th Test century, eyes more runs
News

Hindus and Muslims unite to protect Bangladesh temple
News

India maintains fastest growth among major economies
Sports

Avani Lekhara is first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals
News

Asian mother admits manslaughter of 10-year-old daughter
News

Harris: Americans ready to turn page on Trump
News

Starmer and Macron commit to strengthening UK-France ties
News

New legislation could give workers the right to a four-day week
News

Asylum backlog: Britain plans mass deportations to Asian countries
HEADLINE STORY

Disney-Reliance £6.4bn India merger approved with conditions
News

Starmer seeks post-Brexit reset with EU
HEADLINE STORY

Jay Shah becomes youngest-ever ICC chairman
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain plans new law to boost workers’ rights, protect renters
Asian playwright creates play on East India company
Root hits record 34th Test century, eyes more runs
Dhakeswari Temple Hindus and Muslims unite to protect Bangladesh temple
Mukesh Ambani Ambani outlines growth plan for Reliance, aiming to double size…
Bangladesh floods ActionAid UK appeals for support amid Bangladesh flood crisis