New Brit on the music block

YOUNG TALENT JAGTAR ON TAKING HIS FIRST BIG SINGING STEPS AND WORKING WITH RISHI RICH

by ASJAD NAZIR

BRITISH music producer Rishi Rich has been giving a platform to new talent his entire career and continues that inspiring trend with his recently formed record label Break The Noise, which launched Jagtar with newly released song Das De Tu.

Singer, songwriter and composer Jagtar showed that he is one to look out for with a beautifully crafted ballad, which features rising American rap talent Rush Toor. With more music on the way, Jagtar is looking forward to building on the success of the new song and is part of an exciting wave bringing something different to the music scene.

Eastern Eye caught up with British talent Jagtar to talk about his new song, future hopes and working with Rishi.

What first connected you to music?

What connected me to music initially was kirtan, which is what really introduced me to the world of music and instruments. Music was always being played in the house growing up, whether it was on the radio or TV, so a lot of credit goes to my family for introducing me to various genres of music. Desi folk music was my first love and everything stems from that.

Who were your biggest musical influences growing up?

I was hugely influenced by the desi folk legends like Bindrakhia and Kuldip Manak as a child. Throughout school, artists like Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh were a huge inspiration for me. I loved how Jazzy B was so unique and seemed carefree from what people thought about him. What Diljit has achieved in his career is truly amazing and inspires me to keep pushing to better myself as an artist. Later in my teens, I started to listen to the likes of Chris Brown and Usher, hence why there is always a fusion of sorts with my music. Singers like Arijit Singh and Kumar Sanu are also favourites.

What led towards you collaborating with music producer Rishi?

I think all my work that I’ve done independently has led to this moment and caught the eye of Rishi and team. I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with him. I’ve spent over 10 years working on my craft and trying to be the best artist I can be. So when someone like Rishi acknowledges this, it fills me with a lot of confidence and motivates me to do even more.

How did it feel working with such an established music producer?

It’s a dream come true to be working with him. He’s a pioneer of the urban Asian scene and I grew up listening to his music. I remember as a nine-year-old when (his song) Dance With You came out. I idolised the whole Rishi Rich Project growing up. They made Punjabi ‘cool’ to listen to. There was always going to be more nerves when working with such a big name, but Rishi is so humble and made me feel comfortable working with him.

Tell us about the song?

Das De Tu is a soulful love song with a fusion of different music genres, so you can’t really put it into a box. It’s the perfect example of east meets west with Rush giving his American rap style and me giving the soulful Punjabi vibe. On paper the two don’t really go together, but that’s what puts Rishi apart, as he is able to blend different genres together seamlessly.

What has the response to the song been like?

The response so far has been amazing! So much love has been shown and it’s obvious people are appreciating what we are trying to do. It’s great when people go out of their way to message you and tell you how the song makes them feel. The streams and views have surpassed my expectations and it’s growing every day.

Who are you hoping connects with it?

I hope the younger generation connects with this sound because it perfectly depicts the British Asian sound. It’s something, which I think, they’ll be able to connect to. Even those individuals who don’t really understand Punjabi will be drawn in because of the whole sound of the song, especially with Rush’s rap segments.

What is the master plan going forward?

There is no real master plan going forward other than to continue making and releasing good music. It’s all about the music and always will be. Anything else that happens is just a bonus in my mind. I would love to make a full album one day, God willing.

Whom would you love to collaborate with?

There are many artists I’d love to collaborate with, but top of the list would have to be Diljit Dosanjh. We can all dream. There are many rappers and producers I would love to work with like Ikka, Badshah and Honey Singh. I’m sure Rishi Rich and I aren’t done yet, so am excited to see what we will make in the future. I’m always open to working with new artists as well; it’s all about making good music and it’s irrelevant how ‘big’ you are.

What music dominates your playlist?

My music that I listen to is from all genres, including mainstream pop, hip hop, rap and Bollywood ballads. I try to always find fresh new artists to listen to because I find their music is always more unique. I always try to vary genres, so that I myself can come up with something fresh, which hasn’t been done before.

Why do you love music?

Music allows you to escape from reality. It allows you to feel and inspires positivity and creativity.

Why should we pick up the new song?

You should listen to Das De Tu because it’s a unique blend of western and eastern sounds and because Rishi Rich has produced it.