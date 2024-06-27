  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

New AI-based tool to predict Alzheimer’s onset

Researchers at Boston University, US, used recordings of initial interviews of 166 patients aged 63-97.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting daily activities by impairing memory and thinking. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

A new AI-based model has been developed to predict the onset of Alzheimer’s disease by analysing an individual’s speech, according to the developers.

The model, trained on audio recordings of patients with mild cognitive impairment, achieved 78.5 per cent accuracy in forecasting whether patients would remain stable or progress to dementia within six years, the researchers reported.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting daily activities by impairing memory and thinking.

Researchers at Boston University, US, used recordings of initial interviews of 166 patients aged 63-97. They trained the model using machine learning to identify patterns in speech, demographics, diagnosis, and the progression of their condition.

The model analyses the content of interviews, such as spoken words and sentence structure, rather than speech features like enunciation or speed, according to the study published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“We combine the information we extract from the audio recordings with some very basic demographics – age, gender, and so on – and we get the final score,” said Ioannis C Paschalidis, a professor of engineering and the study’s corresponding author.

“You can think of the score as the likelihood, the probability, that someone will remain stable or transition to dementia. It had significant predictive ability,” said Paschalidis.

The researchers noted that the model performed well despite challenges like low-quality recordings and background noise.

They emphasised that early prediction is crucial since current diagnostic tests often identify Alzheimer’s disease only after significant cognitive decline, such as memory loss and changes in personality.

The team aims to make their model accessible through an app, potentially increasing the number of people screened in remote areas.

(PTI)

Related Stories

HEALTH
Sedentary coffee drinkers face lower mortality risk: Study
HEALTH
UK schoolboy first to have epilepsy device fitted in skull
HEALTH
Regular walk effective in relieving low back pain: Study
HEALTH
Sharp increase in child obesity in England: Report
HEALTH
Scientists develop facial recognition tool to detect stroke
HEALTH
Mood shifts heighten pleasure responses in people with bipolar disorder: Study
HEALTH
Hot, cold exposure in early life linked with changes in brain’s white matter,…
HEALTH
WHO confirms bird flu case in Indian child
HEALTH
People with disabilities hit hard by heatwaves: Study
HEALTH
Alcohol can aggravate bipolar disorder: Study
HEALTH
High salt intake could raise eczema risk: Study
HEALTH
Drinking alcohol before flight naps could be bad for heart: Study

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alzheimer's
New AI-based tool to predict Alzheimer’s onset
Deliveroo shares rise following takeover reports
Arundhati Roy wins Pen Pinter Prize
Zara Aleena
Inquest finds agencies’ failures contributed to Zara Aleena’s death
shein-london-listing
Rights groups oppose Shein’s potential London IPO
‘Polar Preet’ inspires children to become explorers in new book