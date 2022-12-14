Netizens are convinced beats of Pathaan song ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from French song ‘Makeba’

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also features John Abraham in an important role.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The excitement for the film is sky-high considering the fact that SRK returns to the screen in a full-fledged role after a huge gap of four years. The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

While the makers are yet to drop the trailer of the film, they recently treated fans with the first song from the action entertainer, called Besharam Rang. Filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone across breathtakingly beautiful locations, the song boasts of upbeat music and sizzling chemistry between the duo and is still trending on YouTube.

While a number of people are busy enjoying the song, some users on social media have accused composers Vishal and Sheykhar of plagiarising the initial beats of it. Yes, you read that right.

Many Twitter users have alleged that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’. To prove their point, they have put together edits of both the beats playing back-to-back. Have a look!

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani

Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez — Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

T :- 6 Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines “Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne” Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016….#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

Peeked at #BesharamRang. How the hell has no one guessed that it seems to have plagiarised the wonderfully talented Jain’s Makeba song or at least its main beat? pic.twitter.com/8vnaopclmZ — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

