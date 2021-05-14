Netflix to premiere Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba on July 2

By: Mohnish Singh

We have got our hands on an exciting piece of news about actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film Haseen Dillruba. An entertainment portal reports that the film, which also features actor Harshvardhan Rane in an important role, is set to get a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media giant Netflix. It is dated to premiere on the streaming service on July 2, 2021.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells the publication, “Haseen Dillruba will now be released on July 2, 2021, on Netflix. The makers were toying with other dates as well, but have now finally decided to stick with July 2.”

Directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai under Colour Yellow Productions, Haseen Dillruba was initially supposed to arrive in theatres in 2020. However, the makers had to postpone the film in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India.

Announcing the film’s completion in October last year, Taapsee Pannu had written on social media, “And it’s a wrap on Haseen Dillruba! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the pandemic). Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na. P.S – don’t know why we are so happy in this picture. Must be coz of @polyvynil, the only person on set who has a better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self-obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could.”

Aside from Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu also has Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket, Rahul Dholakia’s Shabaash Mithu, Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta, and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa in the pipeline.