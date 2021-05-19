Netflix sets May 21 for the digital premiere of AR Rahman’s 99 Songs

By: Mohnish Singh

If you missed the AR Rahman-produced musical romance film 99 Songs (2021) in theatres, here is where you can watch it soon. Netflix is set to premiere the much-publicised film on May 21, 2021.

99 Songs first released in theatres on April 16. However, it could not perform to its full potential due to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which gripped India last month.

Rahman, who turned producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, took to Twitter to announce the premiere date of his maiden production venture. The film, which released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will streams in all three languages on the streaming giant from May 21.

Making the announcement, Rahman shared links to the trailer of the film in all three languages and wrote, “Here is the announcement that will lighten your mood. 99 Songs will stream on Netflix from May 21st.”

Bankrolled by Ideal Entertainment and distributed by Jio Studios, 99 Songs marks the acting debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy makes his directorial debut with the film. Before Rahman offered him to direct his first film as a producer, Krishnamoorthy worked as an ad filmmaker. Vishwesh is also a musician known for the Mumbai-based band Scribe.

In addition to debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, 99 Songs also features several other talented actors in important roles, including Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, and Warina Hussain to name a few.

The world premiere of 99 Songs was held at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea in 2019.

