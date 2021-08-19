Website Logo
Entertainment

Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for Season 3

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has renewed its globally popular streaming show Never Have I Ever for a third season. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl juggling home and high school, while being in a complicated love triangle.

The makers took to the official Instagram account of Never Have I Ever and announced the renewal of the series for a third season. So, if you are a diehard fan of the show, rejoice as you can hope to witness more of Devi and her love life in the coming season.

In a joint statement, makers Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling revealed being ‘grateful’ for the renewal of the show. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” said Kaling and Fisher.

All principal cast members, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young, are set to return to reprise their roles in the new season.

While we cannot say much about what the audience will witness in Never Have I Ever 3, the second season showed Devi taking her relationship with Paxton quite seriously. Mustering up courage, she even decides to tell the rest of the world about being in a relationship with Paxton. However, things take an unexpected turn when Ben suddenly comes to know about Devi’s initial choice of being with him.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. Both seasons are available to stream now on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

