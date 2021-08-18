Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178

Entertainment

Netflix announces new anthology Ankahi Kahaniya; set to premiere on September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya Poster (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has announced a new anthology film titled Ankahi Kahaniya. It consists of three unheard and untold tales of love and longing, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary for RSVP Movies.

Ankahi Kahaniya takes viewers through winding paths of longing and love. On this journey of finding true love are some unconventional characters, that have been brought to life by a host of incredibly talented actors, including Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale.

Talking about her segment in the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story, I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix’s belief and impact.”

“This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you are young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one is especially close to my heart. And I am really excited for everyone to watch it!” said filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey.

Filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, “Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya‘s thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce Ankahi Kahaniya. “These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can’t wait to bring it to our members,” she added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s Helmet headed to ZEE5
Entertainment
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight to be available to rent online this week
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 sets September 2021 release date
Entertainment
Zoya Akhtar to launch Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan?
Entertainment
Amol Palekar: Hindi cinema prefers to maintain a conspicuous silence on caste issues
E-GUIDE
A poetic response to stories of struggle
E-GUIDE
Birthday blast: All about Chiranjeevi
FILM
The best brother-sister movies in Bollywood
FASHION
My top 10 fashion moments – Mansi Malhotra
E-GUIDE
Abhinandan Jindal: Back on the acting track
E-GUIDE
An engaging children’s adventure with a lovable protagonist
E-GUIDE
Hope in the face of ‘honour’ killings
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Netflix announces new anthology Ankahi Kahaniya; set to premiere on…
Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s Helmet headed to ZEE5
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight to be available to rent…
Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 sets September 2021 release…
Zoya Akhtar to launch Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim…
Amol Palekar: Hindi cinema prefers to maintain a conspicuous silence…