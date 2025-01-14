Author Neil Gaiman faces new sexual assault allegations: Report

Manjummel Boys: The highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, this gripping tale is based on reallife events. It follows a group of friends venturing into restricted caves, where a rescue mission to save a friend who has fallen into a deep hole becomes a race against time. With tension, innovative storytelling, and a powerful portrayal of friendship, this surprise super hit captured hearts and broke records.

Pushpa 2: The Rule:The record-breaking sequel ignited the box office upon its release. Allu Arjun shines as a notorious gangster on a meteoric rise to power, taking on politicians, law enforcement, and the criminal underworld. This visually stunning entertainer delivered a perfect blend of high drama, spectacular action, and catchy musical numbers. Its immense entertainment value made the lengthy runtime fly by, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the inevitable part three.

The Queen of My Dreams:This Canadian film, released in cinemas in 2024 after a successful run on the international festival circuit, follows a Pakistani Canadian woman with a white girlfriend who embarks on a journey of self-discovery during an unexpected trip to Pakistan. Through flashbacks, the audience learns that her conservative mother was also rebellious in her youth. Amrit Kaur delivers a brilliant dual performance as the protagonist and the younger version of her mother. Writer/director Fawzia Mirza crafts a visually stunning mother-daughter story, exploring the commonalities between generations with rich symbolism and emotional depth.

Amar Singh Chamkila:This Bollywood biopic, which premiered directly on Netflix, beautifully chronicles the lives of the late singing duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra deliver outstanding performances as the Punjabi singers who rise rapidly to fame before meeting a tragic and mysterious end. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film combines clever narrative touches, surprising elements, and captivating music with an engaging setting, compelling characters, and remarkable performances to tell a deeply fascinating story.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life:This survival drama became the third-highest-grossing Malayalam movie in history upon its release. Based on actual events, the film follows an Indian migrant labourer forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia who makes a daring escape across a desert. Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a remarkable performance as the resilient protagonist battling harsh conditions to return home. The powerful drama sheds light on the exploitation faced by migrant workers and underscores the strength of perseverance and the will to survive against all odds.

Merry Christmas:Maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan delivers another masterful, twist-laden tale set in the late 1980s. The story follows a grieving man (Vijay Sethupathi) who returns to Bombay and encounters a woman (Katrina Kaif) with a mute daughter. As their paths intertwine, unexpected revelations lead them into uncharted territory. Adapted from Frederic Dard’s classic novel Le Monte-Charge, this mystery thriller, made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, is a sensory feast with stellar performances, atmospheric music, surprising twists, and stunning cinematography.

Monkey Man:Dev Patel showcases his multifaceted talent as a writer, producer, director, and lead actor in this India-set action entertainer. Inspired by the John Wick style, the film follows a young man on a quest to avenge his mother’s murder. From participating in illegal underground fights to executing a calculated plan against a powerful crime lord, his fiery path to vengeance is filled with gripping action. With intense set pieces and a compelling narrative, this violent yet thrilling movie marks a bold new chapter in Dev Patel’s illustrious career.

This powerful drama, based on a true story, deeply resonated with audiences on the international film festival circuit. It follows a young Gujarati American in a long-term relationship with his Chinese American girlfriend, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As his family, friends, and loved ones come to terms with the diagnosis, he chooses to embrace life fully, leaving a lasting positive impact on those around him. Combining themes of family, true love, and friendship, this ultimately life-affirming film delivers a heartfelt exploration of resilience and the human spirit.

Stree 2: The smash-hit sequel Stree 2 shattered box office records to become the most successful Bollywood movie of 2024. The story picks up where the first film left off, with the small village confronting a new spooky threat and receiving help from a familiar yet unexpected source. Returning with the same charm, the engaging characters entertain audiences once again in a film that masterfully blends humour, horror, suspense, and surprises. Stellar performances from the cast, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, add an extra layer.

Premalu:The Malayalam-language romantic comedy proved that major stars are not essential to achieve box office success. This resounding hit revolves around two young people with contrasting personalities who are unexpectedly drawn to one another. The film combines humour, emotional depth, clever dialogues, a picturesque setting, and likeable characters to deliver a heartfelt story filled with entertaining moments. Outstanding lead performances by Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju further elevate this relatable and charming movie.

Aavesham:This Malayalam mega-hit follows the story of three college students who enlist a gangster to help them take revenge on a bully, only to find themselves in over their heads. The film masterfully blends comedy, action, and satire, with a standout performance by acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil. His portrayal of an eccentric and unpredictable gangster is simply brilliant and richly deserving of accolades. Supported by a strong cast, this entertaining action comedy is beautifully shot and skilfully weaves together multiple themes, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

Laapataa Ladies: India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars revolves around a mix-up that occurs when a groom brings home the wrong bride. What follows is two brides in unexpected surroundings, which subsequently triggers a desperate search and a journey of self-discovery. The rural social satire uses realistic characters and a captivating setting to tell an engaging story infused with insightful social commentary, including on gender equality and the patriarchy. The multi-layered movie has clever touches and great comic moments.

Hanu-Man: The sleeper super hit Hanu-Man took Pan-Indian audiences by surprise with its refreshing take on the superhero genre, rooted in mythology and connected to Lord Hanuman. This Telugulanguage adventure tells the story of an underdog who unexpectedly gains superpowers, blending action, mythological elements, and humour in a way that resonated with audiences of all ages. Teja Sajja delivers a star-making performance as the heroic protagonist. With its stunning visuals and widespread acclaim, it’s no surprise that a sequel is already in the works.

Santosh:British Asian filmmaker Sandhya Suri makes an accomplished directorial debut with Santosh, a gripping crime drama that left a strong impression on the international festival circuit. Set in India, the story follows a widow who reluctantly takes on her late husband’s job as a police officer and becomes embroiled in a hard-hitting murder case. Suri expertly blends a police procedural with a thoughtful exploration of caste and communal divisions. Shahana Goswami delivers a phenomenal performance in this compelling drama that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

Maharaja:The twist-laden Tamil action thriller Maharaja features a stellar performance by Vijay Sethupathi in his 50th film. Set across multiple time periods, the story follows a barber seeking vengeance for an unimaginable horror. The well-paced film captivates audiences with its intricate blend of suspense, psychological drama, and thought-provoking subtext. Its layered narrative, emotional depth, and ambiguity are masterfully revealed through a series of flashbacks and intriguing twists, making it a compelling cinematic experience.

All We Imagine As Light: Winner of the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix, All We Imagine As Light earned universal acclaim and captivated audiences on the international festival circuit before its cinema release. Writer/director Payal Kapadia presents a slow-burning drama about three nurses at different stages of their lives, grappling with survival in an overcrowded city while navigating the pressures of demanding jobs. A transformative trip unexpectedly offers them a moment of respite. With artistic cinematography, strong performances, and a rich emotional palette, the film is a masterful exploration of resilience and human connection.

The Glassworker: In a year when Pakistani cinema saw an unexpected dip, The Glassworker emerged as a standout achievement. As the country’s first hand-drawn animated feature, crafted in a striking anime style, this anti-war romantic drama tells the story of a pacifist glassworker who falls in love with an army colonel’s daughter. Set in a unique backdrop, the film delivers a relatable narrative filled with human emotions and a powerful anti-war message. This crowd-funded audience favourite was deservedly selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Village Rockstars 2:The 2017 Assamese coming-ofage film Village Rockstars garnered multiple awards and was selected as India’s official entry for the 91st Academy Awards. Its acclaimed sequel, set years later, had its world premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival, where it deservedly won best film. Writer, producer, and director Rima Das delivers another heartfelt drama, exploring the journey of a young individual caught between the pursuit of a musical dream and the harsh realities of rural life.

Kalki 2898 AD:Despite receiving mixed reviews, Kalki 2898 AD achieved massive box office success while offering Indian audiences a fresh cinematic experience. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, this epic science fiction adventure is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Blending ancient events with an imagined future, the film delivers engaging characters, impressive special effects, and an intriguing cliffhanger that paves the way for a sequel. With the feel of a Hollywood blockbuster and the essence of Indian culture, it stands out as a unique addition to the sci-fi genre.

Jhamkudi:Gujarati cinema continued its impressive momentum with Jhamkudi, a hit horror comedy that became the year’s most successful Gujarati film. The movie blends spooky scenes with laughout-loud moments and suspense. It follows a hapless group confronting an evil witch terrorising their village, delivering great comedy, unexpected twists, and a captivating setting. Marvellous performances from cast members, including Manasi Parekh and Viraj Ghelani, add to its charm. Despite minor plot holes, the film’s strong entertainment value ensures it remains a crowd-pleaser.

Unicorns: This critically acclaimed British romantic drama introduces one of the year’s most unique protagonists. The story follows a mechanic, recently separated from his female partner, who unexpectedly falls for a Muslim drag queen. Jason Patel delivers one of the standout performances of the year, portraying a character leading a double life as a glamorous female performer while hiding his truth from a conservative family. The cross-cultural romance between two individuals navigating their identities in a judgmental world resonated deeply with audiences.