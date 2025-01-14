Author Neil Gaiman faces new sexual assault allegations: Report

Author Neil Gaiman is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, months after similar accusations were made against him.
According to a Vulture magazine article titled "There Is No Safe Word," eight women have accused Gaiman of assault, coercion, or abuse. Among them is a former nanny for Gaiman and his second wife, Amanda Palmer.
The nanny alleged that Gaiman sexually assaulted her in February 2022 in a backyard bathtub at his New Zealand home.
She also claimed he assaulted her under blankets in a hotel room while his son was in the room. "He said, 'Call me 'master,' and I'll come.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You're a good little girl,'" the New York magazine quoted her as saying.
The report stated that most of the women Gaiman allegedly abused were in their 20s, with the youngest being 18. Gaiman was in his 40s or older during these incidents.
In July 2024, five women had previously made similar accusations against Gaiman in a six-part podcast series titled Master by Tortoise Media.
Author JK Rowling also commented on the allegations, comparing the situation to the sexual assault cases against Harvey Weinstein.
She criticised the literary community's silence, stating on X, "The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet—as with Weinstein—tell remarkably similar stories."