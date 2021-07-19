Website Logo
  • Monday, July 19, 2021
Entertainment

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to turn parents for the second time

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018. In November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and named her Mehr.

Now, on Monday, Neha and Angad announced that they are all set to welcome their second baby soon. The couple took to Twitter to share the good news with their fans.

Neha tweeted, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was …  Thank you, God. @Imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare.”

While talking to Hindustan Times about the second pregnancy, Neha said, “The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier.”

“We’ve been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby,” she added.

Talking about Neha’s movies, the actress currently has two films in her kitty, A Thursday and Sanak. In A Thursday, she plays the role of a cop. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia.

Sanak is an action-thriller directed by Kanishk Varma, and it stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in the web series Mum Bhai which was released on ALT Balaji in November 2020. His last film was Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which he played the role of Gunjan’s brother.

