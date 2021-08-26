Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164

Entertainment

Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the cast of Oonchai

Neena Gupta (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Seasoned actress Neena Gupta, who is undoubtedly in the best phase of her career currently, has added yet another high-profile film to her upcoming line-up. According to reports, she has joined the cast of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial venture, Oonchai. The film already stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in significant characters.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “This would mark the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta after their on-going assignment, Goodbye. Sooraj Barjatya has been working day and night to get a formidable ensemble in place for what he terms the most special film of his career. Contrary to the image of churning out family dramas, this would mark Sooraj’s foray into displaying an emotional tale of friendship.”

The source goes on to add that Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta play close friends in Oonchai. More actors are expected to join the cast soon. The director plans to take it on floors soon.

“The cast comprises many more senior actors. It is one of the biggest ensembles in recent times, and Sooraj Barjatya’s story will appeal to audiences across the country. He is planning to start shooting soon and bring it only in theatres in the second half of next year,” the source said in conclusion.

After wrapping up Oonchai, Sooraj Barjatya will commence work on his next film with Salman Khan. The untitled film is said to be a love story of a married couple set against the backdrop of a nuclear family. It is expected to go into production in 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Entertainment
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to Netflix
Entertainment
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy
Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series
Entertainment
Chehre movie review: An average thriller with top-notch performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Exclusive! Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza: Television actors come with a lot of experience
Big Interview
Neena Gupta: An acting stalwart for all seasons
E-GUIDE
An original story with an engaging and relatable lead character
E-GUIDE
Unveiling the Asian link in Britain’s past
E-GUIDE
Kaushal Kishore: Striking a patriotic chord with Indians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s…
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to…
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to…
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book…