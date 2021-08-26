Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the cast of Oonchai

Neena Gupta (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Seasoned actress Neena Gupta, who is undoubtedly in the best phase of her career currently, has added yet another high-profile film to her upcoming line-up. According to reports, she has joined the cast of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial venture, Oonchai. The film already stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in significant characters.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “This would mark the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta after their on-going assignment, Goodbye. Sooraj Barjatya has been working day and night to get a formidable ensemble in place for what he terms the most special film of his career. Contrary to the image of churning out family dramas, this would mark Sooraj’s foray into displaying an emotional tale of friendship.”

The source goes on to add that Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta play close friends in Oonchai. More actors are expected to join the cast soon. The director plans to take it on floors soon.

“The cast comprises many more senior actors. It is one of the biggest ensembles in recent times, and Sooraj Barjatya’s story will appeal to audiences across the country. He is planning to start shooting soon and bring it only in theatres in the second half of next year,” the source said in conclusion.

After wrapping up Oonchai, Sooraj Barjatya will commence work on his next film with Salman Khan. The untitled film is said to be a love story of a married couple set against the backdrop of a nuclear family. It is expected to go into production in 2023.

