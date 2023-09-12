Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Neasden Temple celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

The event was held with a host of devotional festivities on 7 September

Yogvivekdas Swami speaks during the event

By: Pramod Thomas

THE BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as Neasden Temple, celebrated Krishna Janmashtami (birth celebrations of Lord Krishna) with a host of devotional festivities on 7 September, a statement said.

Devotees and visitors arrived at the temple throughout the day to offer prayers and respects as well as gently swing the image of Lord Krishna which was ceremoniously placed on a birth cradle as part of the event.

As per tradition, a grand offering of food (annakut) was arranged before the shrines in the upper sanctum, the statement added.

Lord Krishna, a popular deity for Hindus around the world, manifested on earth on the Hindu calendrical day of Shravan Vad 8.

Devotees offer prayers during the event

During the festive assembly, Yogvivekdas Swami, head swami at Neasden Temple, addressed the congregation, speaking about the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita.

He particularly drew upon the relationship between Arjuna and Lord Krishna and how the Gita’s wisdom can be applied to everyday living for greater purpose and spiritual fulfilment.

As per the statement, the celebration of the Lord’s birth was commemorated by children, young individuals, and swamis. They began with the arti, followed by the joyful swinging of the cradle, accompanied by lively devotional songs, bringing the festivities to a delightful conclusion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India’s Gujarat and Maharashtra schools among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes 2023
News
Sara Sharif: Pakistani court transfers siblings to childcare facility
News
Leicester sari shop to close after almost 60 years
News
Canadian man planned terror attack on Muslim family, says prosecutor
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft: Macron
UK
British Indian officer dismissed for using ‘unreasonable force’ during arrest
News
Modi aims to secure India’s place on world stage through G20 summit
News
Akshata Murty’s fashion fusion shines at G20 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan’s former cricketer sentenced to 12 years for threatening Dutch far-right leader
UK
Raised Jagtar Singh Johal’s case with Modi: Sunak
News
G20 leaders’ declaration ‘confirms’ Russia’s isolation over Ukraine says Macron
News
G20 summit ends on a high note with India, Brazil, and Russia’s successes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW