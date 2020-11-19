Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa to premiere on Eros Now

By: Mohnish Singh







Though theatres in India remained shuttered for the most part of 2020 due to the outburst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued rocking on various streaming media platforms with the release of his various films at regular intervals.

Continuing the trend, the award-winning actor is now coming up with yet another interesting film that will premiere on Eros Now. The streaming media platform has announced the premiere of his emotional drama Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, which streams on 20th November. Directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta, the movie also stars Niharika Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa portrays a beautiful and melancholic tale of a private detective who sets off on an interesting journey and by a quirk of fate stumbles upon his own past. The characters played by Nawazuddin, Pankaj, and Niharika will make viewers fall in love with them due to their impeccable performances.







The film has already garnered great response and appreciation from critics after its premiere on 17 October 2013 at the BFI London Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2013 International Film Festival of Kerala.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now, says, “Eros Now has consistently presented titles across different genres. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a special proposition that showcases a story that seems simple but has different layers that start unfolding as the film progresses. This film will strike a chord with every viewer who loves cinema.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares, “Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is very close to my heart. He is a detective that thinks in a completely different way that cannot be comprehended by the common man. He lives in a new world of his own creation and follows his heart. It was a memorable experience to enact such an interesting character and I am sure that he will find a distinct place in everyone’s hearts.”







Pankaj Tripathi adds, “Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a film that explores the beauty of the human mind and its intricate nature. I am happy to have been a part of this movie, one that touches your heart and leaves a smile on your face as you see it revealing different aspects.”

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa streams on 20th November only on Eros Now.











