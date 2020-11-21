Nawazuddin Siddiqui to undergo a physical transformation for Umesh Shukla’s next

Murtuza Iqbal







Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. But when it comes to his onscreen avatars, we haven’t seen him doing something different in any of his movies.

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the actor will be undergoing a physical transformation for Umesh Shukla’s next project which is a biopic on a customs officer.

The filmmaker told the tabloid, “Nawaz will alter his physical appearance, and will need to acquire a certain definition to get into the character.”







“Nawaz is a committed actor. When we discussed about the physical transformation, he was excited. He will begin working on the character in early 2021. I always wanted to work with him. When this (film) came my way, I couldn’t resist narrating it to him,” Shukla added.

The shooting of the biopic will kickstart in March next year and it will be shot in Goa and Mumbai.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)







Talking about other projects of Nawaz, the actor was this year seen in three films, Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai, and Serious Man. All three films had released on OTT platforms. He has movies like Bole Chudiyan and No Man’s Land in the pipeline.

There were reports that Bole Chudiyan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, will also get a direct-to-digital release. However, nothing has been officially announced.





