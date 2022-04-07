Website Logo
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Laila in Heropanti 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his unparalleled versatility, is presently waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film Heropanti 2. Also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, the high-profile actioner is set to hit cinemas on 29th April 2022.

Ahead of the release, Siddiqui recently talked about his character ‘Laila’ from Heropanti 2. For the uninitiated, the award-winning actor plays the lead antagonist in the upcoming release.

Talking about his character, the actor said, “I was in London shooting for some other film when this role was offered to me by Ahmed and Rajat. They narrated the character to me while we were traveling to a certain location in the countryside and then later, we took the narration to the hotel. Both Ahmed and Rajat had a lot of zeal and enthusiasm while narrating ‘Laila’ to me, which was impressive! The fact that they were living the character made me want to play ‘Laila’ even more.”

The versatile actor went on to add, “However, Heropanti 2 is a commercial film but today, the authenticity, the background, the reasons, and the logic of the character matter more than anything. I did realize that even the content-driven movies don’t have as much information as Ahmed and Rajat had for this character.”

Heropanti 2 is one of the most anticipated action films of the year. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film reunites Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff after their 2017 film Munna Michael, co-starring Nidhhi Agarwal.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Siddiqui has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. Some of them include Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Adbhut among others.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

