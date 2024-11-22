Labour MP faces scrutiny over undeclared Indian donations

Navendu Mishra has come under scrutiny for failing to declare financial support from Indian organisations.

Navendu Mishra (@NavPMishra/Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR MP Navendu Mishra has come under scrutiny for failing to declare financial support from Indian organisations while raising parliamentary questions about UK-India relations.

An investigation by Politico revealed that the Stockport MP tabled 14 written questions about India since September 2023 without disclosing donations he received from Indian entities.

These included £4,929 from the Indian High Commission to fund a reception at last year’s Labour party conference and a £11,304.50 sponsored trip to India earlier this year, funded by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), a leading lobbying group.

A Labour spokesperson said that Mishra has “consistently declared his interests when speaking in parliament” but acknowledged he had failed to do so for written questions.

“Navendu has notified the Commons registrar to rectify this,” the spokesperson added, describing his questions as reflecting “legitimate and longstanding interest in India” rather than any commercial agenda.

The parliamentary code of conduct requires MPs to disclose any relevant interests when submitting written questions. Mishra’s questions included topics such as British visa applications from India, civil service operations in the country, and support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Transparency International UK has raised concerns about the potential influence of foreign sponsorship. Rose Whiffen, a representative of the group, said, “When MPs accept all-expenses-paid trips from foreign organisations, it raises questions about their impartiality. At a minimum, they must be transparent about their interests.”

Mishra’s trip to India occurred while he was serving as a parliamentary aide to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who also travelled to India. Other senior Labour figures, including David Lammy and Jonathan Reynolds, visited the country on trips funded by FICCI, though they have not raised India-related matters in parliament following their travels.

The issue emerges amid broader efforts to regulate foreign lobbying in Westminster, including a proposed ban on foreign-funded parliamentary groups and a delayed plan to introduce a register for lobbyists representing foreign powers.

Mishra has yet to comment publicly on the matter.