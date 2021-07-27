Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

Entertainment

Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting

Mani Ratnam (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Mani Ratnam has created an anthology titled Navarasa which is all set to start streaming on Netflix on 6th August 2021. The anthology has nine segments, directed by nine different directors.

On Tuesday (27), Netflix India South took to Twitter to unveil the trailer of the film. They tweeted, “Stories, 9 Emotions and one incredible journey. #NavarasaOnNetflix #ManiSir @JayendrasPOV @Suriya_offl @VijaySethuOffl @Actor_Siddharth @thearvindswami @nambiarbejoy @menongautham @karthicknaren_M @karthiksubbaraj @priyadarshandir.”

Well, the trailer doesn’t give out much about the storyline of the segments. However, it looks very interesting and we are looking forward to it.

The release date of Navarasa was announced a couple of weeks ago, and the announcement video was simply amazing. It had all the actors from the anthology showcasing the nine emotions.

Navarasa has some of the most talented actors from the South Indian film industry. The anthology stars Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Suriya, Atharvaa, Yogi Babu, Arvind Swami, Bobby Simha, Aditi Balan, and others.

The nine directors who have helmed Navarasa are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, and Rathindran R. Prasad.

This will be the second South Indian anthology that we will get to watch on Netflix. In February this year, the Telugu anthology titled Pitta Kathalu had started streaming on the digital platform.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive! 14 Phere actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on their experience of working with…
Entertainment
RRR: First song from the SS Rajamouli’s directorial to be out on 1st August 2021
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone shoots high-octane action scenes for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter’s war-drama Pippa to begin production in September
Entertainment
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Puaada to enter theatres in August
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over South Asian Velma in Scooby-Doo spin-off
Entertainment
ZEE5 signs Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru for new original film 200
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Mimi movie review: This Kriti Sanon starrer is filled with emotions and laughter;…
Entertainment
Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Once Upon A Time in Calcutta to be screened at…
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the Telugu remake of South Korean film…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: The film happened at a time when I was…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing at Chaman
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in…
Bodies of Sadpara, two other mountaineers spotted near Pakistan’s K2…
Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting
Chinese president’s visit to Tibet is threat to India, says…
Hariprasad Swami of Haridham Sokhada Swaminarayan Sanstha no more