Naughty Boy raises a cup to dementia campaign

PRODUCER Naughty Boy has dressed up as fictional millionaire Jay Gatsby to raise awareness for a new campaign on dementia, months after he revealed his mother is suffering from the disease.

The star, whose real name is Shahid Khan, posed as The Great Gatsby character as part of Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa campaign. The initiative hopes to encourage friends, families, and colleagues to come together and host a tea party – whilst raising vital funds for the charity.

The hitmaker, from Watford in Hertfordshire, revealed his mum Zahida was diagnosed with the condition last year.

“My mum is living with dementia, so I’m eager to use my own experience to help people to better understand the condition and how it can be managed,” he said on Monday (17). “Dementia is something that could happen in anyone’s family, and I want people to know that there’s a musician out there called Naughty Boy who’s going through the same thing as them. The more people come together to talk about the condition, the more they will be able to help each other.”

Other stars taking part in the campaign include TOWIE’s Jess Wright and Downtown Abbey actress Phyllis Logan.