Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

National strike in India averted with government pledge

Petrol and diesel supplies were hit across parts of the country

People with their vehicles wait to refill fuel tanks at a fuel station in Amritsar on January 2, 2024, during nationwide strike. (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A strike across India involving bus, truck and tanker drivers was called off after two days following assurance from the government that new laws for hit-and-run accidents will not be implemented until further talks with union representatives.

Petrol and diesel supplies were hit across parts of the country after the strike entered the second day on Tuesday (2).

Drivers of trucks, buses, and tankers had launched a three-day strike to protest a new law that prescribes punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a maximum of Rs 700,000 (£6,600) fine for those who run away without informing authorities after causing serious road accidents.

On Tuesday, the government said it will invoke these laws only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) – a group of transporters that is part of the protest.

“The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force… We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs,” the government said in a statement.

Protesters had said the provision, which is part of a new criminal law that will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), could lead to undue harassment of drivers, local media reported.

AIMTC Chairman Bal Malkit Singh told local media all issues had been resolved after a meeting with the government, and urged drivers to resume work.

Long queues at fuel stations began to dissipate shortly after the strike was called off.

Petrol supplies were being restored in several parts of Uttar Pradesh state after running dry due to panic buying.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Modi inaugurates transport links for Ayodhya temple
INDIA
Final preparations in full swing for Ayodhya temple opening
News
Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi
INDIA
Cow protectors turn politicians ahead of elections in India
News
Qatar reduces death sentences for Indian Navy personnel
INDIA
Putin invites Modi for Russia visit in 2024
INDIA
Modi pledges probe into alleged plot to kill Sikh leader
News
Mass burial unveils tragic toll of Manipur violence
INDIA
Muslims fearful as Ayodhya temple opening approaches
News
Pannun case: Indian court instructs accused Gupta to approach Czech court
INDIA
COP28: Indian minister calls for equity in climate talks
News
Family of Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen seeks government intervention
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW