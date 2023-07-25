Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on flight

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

An old video of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy criticising Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for ignoring her fans on a flight is currently surfacing on social media.

During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight.

In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn’t even bother to react.”

While his wife, Sudha Murthy, who was sitting beside him tried to defend the Heroine actress.

“I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute that’s all they were expecting,” Murthy added, as narrated the incident, Sudha Murthy interrupted him and said, “She has a million admirers. She must have been tired.”

Sudha Murthy added, “Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.”

Despite her defense, N Murthy continued with his observation and said “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their children Tamiur and Jeh.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has The Crew in her kitty, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Avatar’: 5 Hollywood films that draw references from Indian mythologies
NEWS
Karan Tejpal’s ‘Stolen’ to be screened at 2023 Venice Film Festival
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Oppenheimer’ Bhagwat Gita controversy
NEWS
Trevor Noah to visit India in September with comedy tour
Entertainment
Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
NEWS
‘Hollywood can’t do song, dance like Bollywood can’: Mira Rajput
NEWS
BTS’ Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’ movie guitar
FASHION
Here’s all you need to know about India Couture Week 2023
TELEVISION
Sacha Dhawan on his ‘Wolf’ role: ‘It’s something I haven’t seen on British…
TELEVISION
Big B starts prep for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15
FILM
Shekhar Kapur begins working on music for ‘Masoom’ sequel
FILM
Filming begins on Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW