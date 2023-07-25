Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on flight

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

An old video of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy criticising Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for ignoring her fans on a flight is currently surfacing on social media.

During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight.

In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn’t even bother to react.”

While his wife, Sudha Murthy, who was sitting beside him tried to defend the Heroine actress.

“I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute that’s all they were expecting,” Murthy added, as narrated the incident, Sudha Murthy interrupted him and said, “She has a million admirers. She must have been tired.”

Sudha Murthy added, “Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.”

Despite her defense, N Murthy continued with his observation and said “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their children Tamiur and Jeh.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has The Crew in her kitty, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.