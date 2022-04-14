Naisha Bhargabi’s Top 10 Style Tips

TALKING FASHION: Naisha Bhargabi

By: Naisha Bhargabi

Confident: First and foremost, the best thing you can wear is confidence. When you really believe in yourself, it radiates through and adds that extra layer of style to whatever you are wearing. Be confident, wear what you feel comfortable in and show off your best assets to the world. Don’t be hard on yourself, hold your head up high and own that outfit you are wearing like a boss.

Fearless: The more confident you are, the braver you will become. This will prompt you to try different things and step out of your fashion comfort zone. So, be extra if you want and remember there are no set rules. Fearless can be really fabulous when it comes to style and will likely make you stand out in the crowd.

Authentic: Always remember that authenticity is key. You are wonderful enough and don’t need to be like anyone else. Be your authentic, real self when selecting outfits and wear what makes you feel happy. Block out any background noise and keep reminding yourself that the more real you are, the more of your inner light will shine through with your style. Trends come and go, but you are here to stay.

Statement: A small extra touch can add a lot to a look and can also transform it, if you wear the same thing in future. Accessorise with a statement piece. Find accessories you love and add them to an outfit to create your own unique signature look. It can be a necklace, scarf, headband, watch or anything else. I love gold/silver hoop earrings, as they go with anything, without overpowering what you are wearing.

Ethical: The big talking point in fashion right now is sustainability. There are a lot of things you can do to look great, but also help the world we live in. Give your clothes a second chance, instead of cramming your closet full of outfits. Also look at the background of where clothes are made. The pandemic taught us we don’t need as much as we think and that can be applied to fashion. Looking stylish, while helping the planet is extremely sexy.

Simple: Always remember that less can always be more. A simple look will help your personality shine through. You can’t go wrong with a white t-shirt and denims. It is timeless and always works. The great thing about it is that you can sauce it up however you like.

Essentials: We all love shoes, and they can make or break an outfit. You can have footwear in all shapes and sizes, but the two that should always be on hand are a good pair of white sneakers and a pair of black heels. Both are timeless and will go with most of your wardrobe.

Experiment: Sometimes you don’t know what will work if you don’t experiment, so give it a go. Step out of your comfort zone and be brave enough to try something new, even if it is within the four walls of your bedroom. This can range from new hairstyles and make-up to clothes you wouldn’t normally wear. Don’t be afraid to explore new ideas and remember that with fashion the possibilities are always endless.

Body: Build a look around you. Get to know and love your body. When you know what body type you are and what will suit it best, then you are headed in the right direction. Then you can start really finding those pieces that add a wow factor.

Relax: Last, but not least, comfort is key. Fashion shouldn’t ever have to be painful and is there to be enjoyed, whatever age you are. Wear what you are comfortable in and finish off the look with a beautiful smile.

Naisha Bhargabi is a Mumbai-based model, actress and singer, who studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York. Visit Instagram:@NaishaBhargabi