Naina Singh bids adieu to Kumkum Bhagya

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Currently running in the sixth year of its telecast, it still garners the highest number on TRP charts. While actors Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the lead pair on Kumkum Bhagya, the show has several other talented actors playing prominent characters.

If you are an avid watcher of the show, there is a bad piece of news we have got to share with you. Actress Naina Singh, who plays the character of Rhea Mehra has bowed out of the show. Singh had joined the cast in 2019.

Talking about her exit, the actress told a news channel that she quit the high-profile show in February. However, she had not made an official announcement about the same so far. The actress said that she decided to leave Kumkum Bhagya as she was not happy with her role and also has some good offers in her pocket.

“Yes, I have left the serial. However, I left from Kumkum Bhagya in February. But till now, nobody had talked about this. Now the time has come to tell that I am no longer part of the serial Kumkum Bhagya. I had other good offers coming and the main reason for leaving the show is that I was not happy with my role,” she said.

If reports are to be believed, Maera Mishra has been roped in to replace Naina. Mishra, who has previously played important roles in such shows as Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, will join the cast as soon as the television industry resumes shooting after the lockdown. However, an official announcement confirming her entry is yet to be made.