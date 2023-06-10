Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ set for streaming debut on Prime Video

The film will be available for streaming in Telugu and Tamil along with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada, Prime Video said in a statement.

Naga Chaitainya

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s action-thriller Custody will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 9, the streamer announced recently. The Telugu feature, written and directed by Prabhu, was released in theatres countrywide in May. It also stars actor Kriti Shetty.

The film will be available for streaming in Telugu and Tamil along with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada, Prime Video said in a statement.

Custody sees Chaitanya playing the role of Shiva, a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru.

Unaware of Raju’s role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself becoming a target, along with the criminal he’s escorting. As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom.

Prabhu said Custody presents a unique “blend of drama, action, and thrill”, catering to the tastes of the audience.

“With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, we have explored a new layer to the character, which he plays to perfection. And Kriti Shetty lights up the screen with her presence and charm…

Custody is extremely special for me, and I am glad that with the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video, audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch and enjoy it,” the filmmaker said.

Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi through his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana reacts to Ranbir playing Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’
NEWS
Telugu stars Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engaged
Entertainment
Madalsa Sharma: ‘There is no pressure’
Entertainment
It wasn’t easy: Sunny Leone on getting rid of adult entertainer tag
Hollywood News
Priyanka bonds with Zendaya in Rome
Entertainment
Orchestral Qawwali Project: A fusion of spirituality and classical music
Entertainment
Alia to play Sita alongside Ranbir as Ram in ‘Ramayana’
Entertainment
Kajol quits Instagram, says ‘facing one of the toughest trials’
Entertainment
‘Pathaan’ to release in Russia and CIS countries on July 13
FILM
Trailer for Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller ‘Dhoomam’ out
Entertainment
Wamiqa Gabbi on her weight loss post ‘Jubilee’
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ to release in August
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW