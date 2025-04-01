Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Mythili Prakash in 'She's Auspicious'

Shiveena Haque
By Shiveena HaqueApr 01, 2025

ACCLAIMED American Bharatanatyam exponent Mythili Prakash recently took centre stage with the UK premiere of her show at the newly opened Sadler’s Wells East theatre in Stratford, London.

Any new venue drums up a world of excitement and almost feels like going on a first date, and this was no different. The freshness of everything was immediately impactful in this suitably lit venue. New carpet, modern fixtures, a Great Gatsby-inspired ambience, and the smell of unforgettable art in the air. There was also a dash of loving memories thrown in.

The appropriately dimly lit theatre added a flair of excitement as the audience swiftly made their way to their allocated seats. Enter Mythili, in all her glory, as she stepped into an intriguingly designed set filled with metal structures.

She took to the stage with an all-female cast to explore the deep relationship between femininity and purity, delivering an impressive show that explored mythical narratives. Drawing deep inspiration from the mythology of Goddess Durga, this production analysed the relationship between female deities and how society treats women.

From the opening scene, Mythili projected a goddess-like energy with every movement, carefully curated to direct the audience’s gaze exactly where she wanted it. A goddess embodies power and control, which is what the performers exuded with their interpretative dance, telling a tale that sparked passion, emotions of resistance, persistence, and determination. The team of vibrant women decorated the stage, telling a timeless story of a goddess navigating human situations. Or perhaps a human experiencing goddess-like power? With beautiful music, each scene transitioned seamlessly into the next.

The other major highlight was the clearly skilled dancers, who bounced off each other beautifully, with lead star Mythili being the central fulcrum of the performance.

The emotionally charged final scene was the most captivating and empowering of the entire performance. This transformation was visually represented as Mythili evolved from a plainly dressed woman to an elaborately adorned goddess. By humanising the goddess, the timeless piece offered something that resonated deeply with the audience, especially the women present.

bharatanatyamshe's auspiciousmythili prakash

Related News

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ Poster Unveiled
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s latest Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ drops an intriguing new poster

"Kanye West's Controversial Statements About His Children and Feud with Kim Kardashian"
Entertainment

Kanye West’s shocking revelation about his children and feud with Kim Kardashian shakes the internet

single-use vapes-iStock
News

Shops told to clear single-use vapes before ban starts on June 1

My top 10 books by Nilesha Chauvet
Top lists

My top 10 books by Nilesha Chauvet

Eastern Eye

More For You

Actors Oliver Johnstone, Ivanno Jeremiah and Stanley Townsend in rehearsals

Actors Oliver Johnstone, Ivanno Jeremiah and Stanley Townsend in rehearsals

'Retrograde' challenges racial barriers in 1950s Hollywood

RETROGRADE, a play centred around Sidney Poitier, deals with themes of inequality and discrimination and will appeal to the younger generation in the UK, its Asian director has said.

Amit Sharma is the artistic director of the Kiln in north London, where Retrograde was first performed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mia Khan on how 'fresh race dynamics' redefine Belgrade’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

Mia Khan

Khan at the rehearsal

Mia Khan on how 'fresh race dynamics' redefine Belgrade’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

A NEW adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet explores “race dynamics” through its diverse cast, featuring actors from non-white backgrounds.

Director Corey Campbell has cast Welsh actress Mia Khan, who plays Juliet, opposite a black actor (Kyle Ndukuba, making his professional debut) as Romeo.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' review: A joyous, nostalgic spectacle

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' review: A joyous, nostalgic spectacle

Roshan Doug

**** (four stars out five)

Ian Fleming’s name is, of course, synonymous with the fictitious spy, 007. But what might surprise some is that he was also the author of the children’s musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, starring Dick van Dyke, filmed in 1968 and produced by the late Albert Broccoli - the owner of the James Bond franchise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Playwright Farrah Chaudhry's 'Community' is a love letter to brown lives in Birmingham

Farrah Chaudhry

Playwright Farrah Chaudhry's 'Community' is a love letter to brown lives in Birmingham

IN A world where the media often focuses on differences, a British Asian playwright has shone the spotlight on the shared humanity within brown and Muslim communities.

Birmingham-based Farrah Chaudhry said her latest comedy-drama, Community, challenges stereotypes, offering a narrative that celebrates everyday lives, connections, and healing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Raj Ghatak loves acting in iconic theatre show 'The Producers'
Raj Ghatak (Cermen Ghia) and Trevor Ashley (Roger de Bris) in the show
Manuel Harlan

Why Raj Ghatak loves acting in iconic theatre show 'The Producers'

ACCLAIMED British actor Raj Ghatak has consistently dazzled audiences with his expertly crafted performances in major theatre productions.

His latest venture is The Producers, currently running at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London until March 1, 2025. This freshly revived production of Mel Brooks’ iconic show, backed by a stellar creative team, promises to entertain and delight audiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc