Breaking Taboos: Mama Told Me Not To Come at Soho Theatre

In a theatre landscape hungry for authentic and diverse voices, Mama Told Me Not To Come promises to deliver a refreshingly candid portrayal of experiences often overlooked or misunderstood. The show is a vibrant mixture of humour, heartache, fantasy, and reality, as Poppy and Rubina dive headfirst into the messy realities of relationships, sexpectations, cultural pressures, and personal growth. With raw storytelling and infectious energy, the duo confronts societal taboos, challenging the stereotypes that frequently confine British Asian women in mainstream media.

The title, Mama Told Me Not To Come, hints at the generational tensions and cultural expectations threaded throughout the performance. It’s a nod to the advice, warnings, and rules passed down from parents, particularly mothers, that can shape—and sometimes complicate—a young woman’s journey to independence and self-expression. Through candid monologues and sharp comedy, the show explores how these inherited messages clash with modern desires and realities, creating a rich tapestry of humour, empathy, and empowerment.

For fans of the critically acclaimed Brown Girls Do It Too podcast, which has garnered acclaim for its honest conversations about race, gender, and identity, this stage show offers a new dimension of their storytelling craft. Poppy and Rubina’s chemistry and authenticity leap off the podcast into a live setting, creating an intimate and electrifying atmosphere that invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and relate.

Mama Told Me Not To Come also stands as a cultural milestone, amplifying voices that are too often marginalised in theatre and comedy. It shines a spotlight on British Asian women’s experiences with nuance and warmth, rejecting one-dimensional narratives. The show’s blend of humour and serious reflection encourages dialogue about how identity, culture, and relationships intersect in contemporary Britain.

Set in the heart of London’s vibrant Soho district, the Soho Theatre is the perfect venue to host this innovative work-in-progress. Known for nurturing cutting-edge, diverse performances, the theatre provides a platform where stories like Poppy and Rubina’s can flourish and resonate with broad audiences. The run from June 10 to June 14 offers theatre lovers, comedy fans, and cultural enthusiasts a unique opportunity to see the show evolve and contribute to its journey before its full production launch.

Tickets for Mama Told Me Not To Come are available now through www.sohotheatre.com, and early booking is recommended given the show’s anticipated demand. Whether you’re already a fan of Brown Girls Do It Too or discovering their world for the first time, this preview promises a powerful, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre experience that challenges norms and celebrates individuality.