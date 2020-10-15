My playlist – DJ TNT

THE explosive DJ TNT has been surrounded by dynamite songs his entire career and used them to light up venues around the world with live entertaining sets. The dynamic DJ, producer, host and entertainer has played alongside world-class artists at high-profile events along with releasing his own mixes. He also hosts popular radio show TNT’s Global Party, which showcases DJs and artists from around the world.







When Eastern Eye asked DJ TNT to select his top 10 songs, he chose to list music from rising stars he has interviewed or will be featuring on his radio show.

No Time by Dallas & 4Korners Ft. Atom & Bluxz: This is an amazing upbeat r’n’b record, which has a great use of the vocals as a melody for the track.

Strive by Taya Marquis: This is a fun club r’n’b anthem, with great uplifting lyrics and energy.







Independent Gyal by Delirious & Alex K Ft. Mr. Vegas: I love moombah music, and Delirious and Alex K are some of the best at it. Then mix in some Mr Vegas to give it a future dancehall vibe.

Butter On Toast by BlakDenim: This record has a funky hip hop vibe. Blakdenim, as a group, has a really fun eclectic sound with elements of many different genres I feel.

Chulo by Muzzle and Malo On The Beat: I love Latin music and all things Spanish. This record takes a classic Latin feel and fuses it with hip hop, and desi.







Summer Starter Riddim by DJ Puffy: A great summer Latin reggeaton vibe track with lyrical melodies and a very catchy beat.

Outta Control by Lexxicon: A Toronto-based artist with such a great dancehall presence. This record just gets me hyped every time.

Got It Girl by AO Gorman: A great track by a Toronto hip hop artist, who is just a lyrical monster. This is some real hip hop.







Despacio by El Guana Boy: This artist will blow up. The vibe on this super song is up there with some of the best reggaeton artists out there.

F**kup by Ethan Torrance: This song is just fun, but with a powerful message. It is something a lot of kids can relate to.

