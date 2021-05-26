My Playlist – Anita

ONE of the best music releases of 2021 has been the brilliant #NoFilter EP by British singer Anita.

She created the five fabulous songs during lockdown and tackled some relatable issues on what she describes as her most personal work to date.

Eastern Eye caught up with naturally gifted singersongwriter Anita and got her to select 10 songs that she loves.

Dirty Diana by Michael Jackson: Written and co-produced by the man himself, this is probably my favourite MJ song ever. His vocals are incredible on this, and the bassline and guitar riffs give me goosebumps every time. His performance in the video electrified me as a child with every hip thrust, knee slide and those famous spins that finish on his toes. Chef’s kiss!

#BestLife by Anita: This is the second track from my latest release, the #NoFilter EP. It’s a song that I’m really proud of writing because although it was born out of angst, I think it’s ultimately an uplifting and positive takeaway from social media and hashtag culture. It gives me the feels every time I listen to it.

Tabloid Junkie by Michael Jackson: A brilliant song that talks about Michael’s dissatisfaction with the media and its obvious negative bias towards him. I love the way he spits out the verses almost like a rap, punctuating his anger, and then the way his voice opens up into “slander” in the bridges. The multiple stacked harmonies in the chorus and his powerful adlibs are sublime.

Beautiful by Mariah Carey Ft. Miguel: I could name so many great Mariah songs, but lately, I keep coming back to this one. Between Mariah and Miguel’s vocals, the delicious twangy guitar, and the Motown-esque percussion, I just want to curl up in this song with the sun on my face and take a road trip.

Would I Lie To You by Charles & Eddie: This is my curveball pick! Smooth, soulful and catchy, it has everything. This is permanently in my playlist and if I randomly want to listen to a song that instantly makes me feel good, I put this on. It’s a mood!

Good Thing by Zedd & Kehlani: Kehlani is a great artist who continually surprises me. She explores different styles with her music, and with this song, she delivered a perfect pop song. It’s an anthem about having a great relationship with yourself. That’s a message I’m on board with! The La La Land inspired video is the cherry on the cake.

Therefore I Am by Billie Eilish: I’m a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. This song has their signature dark sound with a swaggering beat. As usual Billie is lyrically on point, singing about disregarding people’s opinions of her. In the video, she runs around a mall stuffing herself with junk food – the perfect reaction to the media’s obsession with her weight.

Don’t Take Me Home by Tori Kelly: Tori was busy creating through the pandemic too – she put out the Solitude EP at just the right time to lift my spirits. This is a breezy song with beautiful vocals from Tori and this EP will always transport me back to long walks in the middle of the pandemic.

Man by Jojo: Jojo is a grown woman now and you better get used to it! On this smooth r’n’b record, she sounds assured, and her voice is as exceptional as ever. She sings about being comfortable in her own skin and knowing exactly what she wants in a man. I love seeing and hearing this side of Jojo.

#5Foot1 by Anita: Track one on my EP, this song is all about loving and accepting yourself. There were highs and lows over the last year, and with this song, I got a chance to say “I’m not perfect, but I’m worth it”. It’s a reminder to be kind to yourself and turn all your negative emotions about yourself into positive ones.