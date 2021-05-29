Website Logo
  Saturday, May 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
ASIA

MV X-Press Pearl: Sri Lanka fighting its ‘worst’ beach pollution

Sri Lankan navy personnel work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the 10th day in the sea off Sri Lanka’s Colombo Harbour, on May 29, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

SRI LANKA is facing its worst beach pollution crisis as tons of plastic waste from a burning container ship wash ashore, a senior environment official said Saturday (29).

Fishermen have been banned from an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of the coast near the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl as an international firefighting operation went into the 10th day.

“There is smoke and intermittent flames (are) seen from the ship,” navy spokesman captain Indika de Silva said. “However, the vessel is stable and it is still in anchorage.”

Authorities are more worried about millions of polyethylene pellets washing up on beaches and threatening fish-breeding shallow waters.

The affected seafront is known for its crabs and jumbo prawns as well as its tourist beaches.

“This is probably the worst beach pollution in our history,” said Dharshani Lahandapura, head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment and Protection Authority (MEPA).

Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the ship, which caught fire on May 20.

The impact on mangroves, lagoons and marine wildlife in the region was being assessed.

The jobs of thousands of fishermen are at risk, according to authorities, and the MEPA said a possible oil leak would only add to the devastation.

Much of the ship’s cargo, including 25 tons of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, lubricants and other chemicals, appeared to have been destroyed in the fire, officials said.

The X-Press Pearl caught fire as it waited to enter Colombo harbour and remains anchored just outside the port.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak that the crew had been aware of since May 11. The 25-member crew was evacuated after an explosion on the vessel.

Four Indian ships have joined Sri Lanka’s navy in the battle to contain the fire. Two vessels were equipped to deal with an oil slick, officials said.

Salvage operations are being led by the Dutch company SMIT, which has sent specialist fire-fighting tugs.

Eastern Eye

