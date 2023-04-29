Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Muzz loses appeal against Match Group in trademark infringement case

American internet and technology company Match Group had sued Muzz – previously known as muzmatch.com – accusing it of using the word “match” in its metadata

Match Group, which is behind Tinder and OkCupid, accused Muzmatch of copying its product and services. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Muslim dating app Muzz has lost its appeal against a court ruling which mandated the British startup to change its name over “trademark infringement”.

American internet and technology company Match Group had sued Muzz – previously known as muzmatch.com – accusing it of using the word “match” in its metadata to help it appear more prominently in internet searches.

A UK court last year agreed with Match’s demand that muzmatch.com should change its name, saying the similarities in the names would have led some consumers to assume that the services offered by Muzmatch were connected to Match.

Now the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling against Muzz, which said the latest legal action was “deeply worrying” for other start-ups in the dating sector.

Match, whose portfolio of online dating services include Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge, has welcomed the judgment, saying Muzz had unfairly benefitted from “our reputation and investment in our brands”.

Muzz was “unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain”, a Match spokesperson told the BBC.

The Dallas-based company also said it would continue to protect the creativity of its employees and “spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”

London-based former investment banker Shahzad Younas, who founded Muzz in 2015 to help Muslims around the world to find their marriage partners, said Match’s legal action was aimed at maintaining its “globally dominant position”.

He said the American company should innovate and build better products instead of “using such lazy and predatory tactics” against its rivals.

Younas, who had worked for Morgan Stanley for nine years before quitting his job to focus on building the mobile app, claimed he turned down Match’s offer to acquire his business on four occasions.

The legal case brought by Match cost his firm “almost $2m” in legal fees and damages, which was “precious working capital for a start-up such as ours”, Younas said.

It was clear Match would do everything it could “to kill us” to maintain its “near monopoly on the global dating market,” he told the BBC.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Elizabeth Holmes avoids jail with last-minute appeal
UK
CBI boss apologises for mishandling sexual harassment allegations
UK
Barclays quarterly profit jumps on rising rates
UK
City of London Corporation joins exodus from UK business lobby CBI
HEADLINE STORY
UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties
INTERNATIONAL
Sundar Pichai received over £180m compensation in 2022 as Alphabet CEO
UK
Recognition for SBI UK at Business Moneyfacts Awards
UK
Denham Place featured in James Bond movies put up on sale by Mike…
HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja family’s truce uncertain, London court hears
UK
UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India
INDIA
Reliance profit jumps on energy, retail business
UK
Jaguar Land Rover to invest £15 billion to accelerate its ‘electrification path’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW