Muslims attacked with stones and eggs outside Ilford Islamic centre

THE Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation in to an alleged Islamophobic attack where Muslims attending a mosque in east London have been pelted with eggs and stones.

Worshippers were attacked on Tuesday (4) evening outside the Ilford Islamic Centre that prompted condemnation from local politicians, reported Sky News.

Staff at the mosque have said that the items were thrown from a silver estate car by a white man with a shaved head, and that at least three other people were in the vehicle.

“I was caught by surprise because leading up to this we had a very quiet and peaceful 20-odd nights, and then this happened. We weren’t expecting it this kind of time in the period of reflection for everyone, having gone through Covid-19,” Ahmed Nahwaz, director and secretary of the centre, told Sky News.

“It’s a shame (but) we’re used to it. We’re a strong community and we take it on the chin. It makes us weary rather than fearful. We just want to be treated like humans, just like everyone else.”

He added that police and local authorities had been ‘very supportive’ following the incident but that attacks against the Muslim community were often ‘glossed over’ in the media.

The police said it received a report of racially aggravated criminal damage at around 11pm on Tuesday at the mosque in Albert Road, Ilford.

According to the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations, eggs and other items had been thrown at worshippers and that five people were hit, but none seriously injured.

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said he was ‘shocked and saddened to hear of this Islamophobic attack’.

“These disgraceful acts of violence and hatred have no place in Ilford, and I hope that the perpetrators face justice as soon as possible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jas Athwal, Labour leader of Redbridge Council, said the council would continue to work closely with police and that security in areas surrounding the mosque would be increased.

“We take all reports of hate crime very seriously and have launched an investigation. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and my officers will be undertaking enhanced patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and visitors to the mosque,” detective chief superintendent Stephen Clayman, told Sky News.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101.