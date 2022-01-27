Musical rise of a British Princ3

ROYAL RUMBLE: Princ3

By: ASJAD NAZIR

EXCITING newcomer Princ3 has got British Asian music off to a rip-roaring

start in 2022 with the release of his explosive new album Next In Line.

The naturally gifted singer from Nottingham has teamed up with hit-making London-based music producing duo Shaan & Verinder for an exciting eight-track Punjabi debut that combines a wide variety of musical influences. Having announced himself with incendiary debut single Set It Off with premier Punjabi producer Tru-Skool, the hardworking newcomer is helping re-ignite the UK scene with his turbo-charged vocals. He has already made himself one to watch after his debut album quickly topped the world music charts.

Eastern Eye caught up with a great new British talent to find out more about him, his debut album, and future plans.

What first connected you to music?

I have been surrounded by music from a young age through my dad in particular – he’d always be playing different music around the house and at family get-togethers. Over time I became attracted more to Punjabi bhangra music, and today I’m a fan just like everyone else out there! Over time, this just created more intrigue and wanting to give it a go myself. And why not? I took the step at this point to start learning from a vocal coach (Tru-Skool) with an aim to perfect my craft. I’m nowhere near there, but happy to be at a standard that Tru-Skool is confident in me to showcase my vocals.

How did you join Shaan & Verinder?

I connected with Shaan & Verinder through Tru-Skool. They’d just come off the back of their debut album and were in talks to do some projects for Check One Recordz. We definitely have a mutual love for Punjabi bhangra music and knew that if I was going to be working on music, they would be on the hit list.

What made you decide to do an album?

It was all a natural process, if I’m honest! Shaan, Verinder and I very quickly managed to find the kind of vibes we wanted to create and represent musically. Before we knew it, we had five songs ready. Shaan & Verinder had said from the get-go that they really wanted to give listeners variety and a whole load of different styles. So, we came to an agreement that this was only going to be possible through a body of work and we went with an album!

Tell us about the album?

It’s an eight-track album that takes you on a journey through loads of different vibes, from hard hitting sounds to mellow, smoothed out vibes. I think we’ve managed to piece together a project where no one song sounds like the other and I’m confident listeners will appreciate that.

What was the experience like working with Shaan & Verinder?

Very easy and efficient. They are extremely talented musicians who are at the very top of their game. Bringing ideas to life was an absolute joy and I’m glad I was able to work with someone on my debut album who understand exactly what my vision is.

Do you have a favourite track on the album?

Depending on the day and the mood, it can be any one of them.

What inspired the title Next In Line?

For me, the greats will always be the Manaks, Shindas, the Chamkilas, the Waris’ and the Bindrakhias! While today everyone wants and claims to be a G.O.A.T, legend or a hitmaker, I just see myself ‘next in line’ to the real greats of the scene. Only when you master this art the way they have, can you claim to be a great. Of course, there’s the obvious fact that I’m the ‘next in line’ from Tru-Skool’s camp of vocal students.

Who will connect with the songs?

Honestly, anyone who’s anyone. I feel we have managed to find a variety of songs track-listed in a very entertaining way that people of all ages and backgrounds can connect with.

What is the master plan going forward?

Just to enjoy the journey and put out good Punjabi bhangra music. There’s no formal plan but I want to aim for consistency going forward.

Will you be hitting the live circuit?

The live circuit is where I think I’ll thrive and can’t wait to get out there.

Who would you love to collaborate with in the future?

At the moment, the focus is on myself, but never say never! There are many great producers out there who’s work I have respect for and can see myself vibe with. Currently, I’m happy with the team I have around me.

What kind of music dominates your own playlist?

Bhangra! Mainly Kuldip Manak tracks and, of course, my teacher Tru-Skool.

If you could master something in music, what would it be?

I don’t think you can ever completely master the art of music or singing, as there is just so much to learn and it’s a life-long process. If I can keep progressing at the rate I have done so far and make a stand for UK Punjabi bhangra music I would feel a sense of achievement.

Why should we pick up your new album?

We have put all our efforts in to provide listeners with a fresh-sounding, up-to-date take on authentic UK bhangra that they have been missing. It will be a breath of fresh air for listeners. Simply put, it’s fire!