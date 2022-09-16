Website Logo
  • Friday, September 16, 2022
Music Review – Posse Of Fireflies: A great blend of classical and contemporary elements

By: ASJAD NAZIR

A limited number of albums being released and even fewer Indian classical ones, makes this a unique musical offering.

What makes it even more interesting is that a female artist has masterminded the songs. Acclaimed India-born, Yorkshire-based Carnatic vocalist and musician Supriya Nagarajan has put together an eclectic eight-track album, which cleverly combines cool electronic sounds, with south Indian vocals and acoustic instruments.

Although it is based around the somewhat niche subject of light pollution, the classical-based compositions combine well with contemporary influences to deliver an interesting musical experience.

The various musicians create atmospheric sounds rooted in Indian tradition on an album that offers enchanting music and will connect with cross-generational listeners. Not surprisingly, the biggest highlight of each song is the sublime vocal delivery. Those who appreciate classical music will take away most from multi-layered songs like Deep Contemplation, Ode To Ganesha, Moods of Madhukauns and Serenity in Sriranjini.

The album is also accessible to listeners, who don’t understand the language or are new to classical-based albums.

Some may find the songs repetitive, with a similar tempo, and hard to access, but repeat listens will show there is an interesting variety on there.

It is evident that Nagarajan, who has been studying Carnatic vocals from a young age of five, is supremely talented and has put a lot of passion into this project. There is a great live feel to the songs because she has such a strong reputation on stage. This album will make you want to see her live.

This is a rare British classic Indian-based album with a contemporary sound and that makes it stand apart. Classical Indian musical connoisseurs will immerse themselves deeply in these compositions and others who are patient enough to go the journey, will be rewarded.

