Murder co-accused Mohammed Patel pins blame on TikTok star Mahek Bukhari

Co-accused Mohammed Patel said that he wanted to call 999 after the fatal crash.

Mahek Bukhari (Picture: Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

The co-accused in the Leicestershire accident-murder case has pointed fingers at TikTok star Mahek Bukhari who hatched a plot to kill her mother’s secret lover, reports said.

One of the defendants in the case, Mohammed Patel, told the court that though he wanted to help the victim he was instructed by Bukhari against it.

Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin from Oxfordshire, died in the crash on the A46 near Leicester on 11 February.

During the trial, Patel told the court that the TikTok star told a crash victim “watch what I do to you” during an high-speed chase which led to the death of two men.

Patel, the seventh person arrested, first denied being on the A46 but afterwards provided a detailed statement through his counsel.

He told authorities that he didn’t want to be involved and that he tried to phone 911 after the fatal crash but was urged not to.

Patel said that all eight defendants had gone to the Tesco store. Seeing them, the two victims drove away.

According to Patel, they started chasing them and he had no clue on how to get out of the situation.

He also described another accused Rekan Karwan’s driving was ‘very erratic’ at the time of the collision.

After the accident, he wanted to call 999 but was stopped by Bukhari. ‘”They stopped me, everyone was told to turn their phones off,” he said.

Bukhari hired men to ‘silence’ Hussain who had an affair with her mother Ansreen Bukhari and tried to blackmail her with a sex tape.

The defendants all denied murder and an alternative count of manslaughter. The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.