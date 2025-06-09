Skip to content
After deaths of four commuters, railways to add automatic doors to Mumbai local trains

Four commuters died and nine were injured after falling off two overcrowded local trains in Thane district during the Monday morning rush hour, officials said.

Officials said work is also ongoing to redesign existing non-AC local trains to improve ventilation so that automatic door closing systems can be installed. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jun 09, 2025
THE RAILWAY Ministry has decided to install automatic door closing systems in existing and new local trains on the Mumbai Suburban network, following the deaths of four commuters and injuries to nine others who fell from overcrowded trains in Thane district on Monday, officials said.

A senior official said that after the incident, the Railway Minister and Railway Board officials held a detailed meeting and tasked the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai with manufacturing non-air-conditioned local trains with automatic doors for Mumbai Suburban services.

“The first train of the new design will be ready by November 2025 and after necessary tests and certification, it will be put into service by January 2026,” said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, while speaking to PTI.

“This is in addition to the 238 AC trains already under manufacturing for Mumbai suburban services,” Kumar added.

Officials said work is also ongoing to redesign existing non-AC local trains to improve ventilation so that automatic door closing systems can be installed.

The Railway Minister and Railway Board officials held a detailed meeting with the ICF, Chennai team on Monday to address the issue, officials said.

“The purpose was to find a practical solution to the issue of automatic door closing in local non-AC trains in Mumbai. The major issue with automatic door closing in non-AC trains is suffocation because of reduced ventilation,” a railway official said.

Kumar said the new non-AC trains will undergo three major design changes to address ventilation concerns.

“First, the doors will have louvres. Second, coaches will have roof-mounted ventilation units to pump in fresh air. And third, the coaches will have vestibules so that passengers can move from one coach to another and balance out the crowd in a natural way,” he said.

The incident occurred near Mumbra railway station when the trains were passing each other on a steep turn.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said the victims were travelling on the footboard of two trains—one headed to Kasara and the other to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

According to the police, the commuters were hanging from the doors of the crowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions.

The guard of the Kasara-bound train alerted the railway authorities. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where four were declared dead on arrival, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

India’s total number of active COVID-19 cases has risen above 6,000, with health authorities reporting 358 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While there were no Covid related deaths during this period, the increase in cases is prompting state-level monitoring and precautionary measures.

Current case load and recoveries

As of 8:00 a.m. on June 9, 2025, India has 6,491 active Covid-19 cases. The central health ministry confirmed that 358 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours, with no fatalities reported in the same timeframe.

Tulip Siddiq seeks meeting with Bangladesh’s Yunus over corruption allegations

FORMER UK minister Tulip Siddiq has requested a meeting with Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in London to discuss what she called a “misunderstanding” related to corruption allegations against her.

In a letter dated June 4, Siddiq asked for a chance to meet Yunus during his visit to the UK from June 10 to 13. Yunus is expected to meet King Charles and visit Downing Street to meet Keir Starmer during the trip.

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those supporting it during a meeting with foreign secretary David Lammy. Lammy expressed support for India’s position and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Double Contribution Convention. He appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this outcome.

CANADIAN prime minister Mark Carney invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to the upcoming Group of Seven summit in a phone call on Friday (6), as the two sides look to mend ties after relations soured in the past two years.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to meeting at the G7 summit later this month, a readout from Carney's office said.

INDIAN police have arrested two people, including a senior executive of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after 11 fans died in a stampede during celebrations for the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, according to media reports on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team, including star player Virat Kohli, after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. The stampede took place near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the team was parading the trophy.

