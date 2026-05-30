Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing visits India for talks with PM Modi

MYANMAR president Min Aung Hlaing will visit India on Saturday for a five-day official trip, marking his first overseas visit since taking on the civilian role less than two months ago.

During the visit, Min Aung Hlaing is set to hold talks with prime minister Narendra Modi. The trip comes five years after Myanmar’s military leadership faced isolation from several regional countries following the 2021 coup.

Analysts said the visit gives India a chance to reduce China’s influence in Myanmar, secure access to rare earth deposits and strengthen security along its north-eastern border areas.

"After changing into civilian clothes as president, Min Aung Hlaing is looking to boost diplomatic engagement across the region," said Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar adviser at Crisis Group.

"He expects more normal ties with ASEAN," Horsey added, referring to the grouping of 11 southeast Asian countries, "with support from Thailand and some other member states. He is also likely to visit Beijing soon to meet Xi Jinping. India is Myanmar's other key neighbour."

An official from Myanmar's presidential office declined to comment on the visit.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Friday: "All issues that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion."

Min Aung Hlaing removed the elected civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in a military takeover on February 1, 2021. The move triggered protests that later turned into an armed uprising against the military.

The coup was widely condemned, including by ASEAN, which barred Myanmar’s military leaders from attending its summits. Myanmar’s military-led administration later faced growing diplomatic isolation.

A major earthquake last year opened the door to renewed diplomacy, leading Min Aung Hlaing to attend a regional summit in Bangkok. The visit to India follows an election that drew criticism and later paved the way for his presidency.

"He is seeking more and more regional and international respectability post-election," said Gautam Mukhopadhaya, a former Indian ambassador to Myanmar.

Analysts said Min Aung Hlaing’s decision to make India his first foreign destination as president also reflects Myanmar’s attempt to balance China’s influence.

"This has been part of Myanmar's way of dealing with India and China, capitulating more to China and trying to sort of balance it with India," said Mukhopadhaya.

The visit comes as Myanmar’s military steps up offensives in frontier areas containing rare-earth deposits and key trade routes linked to India and Thailand.

"Min Aung Hlaing will almost certainly seek India's help in countering the Arakan Army and Chin armed groups," Horsey said, referring to rebel groups fighting the military in Chin and nearby Rakhine state.

Reuters has reported that India has been trying to gain access to Myanmar’s resources, including efforts to obtain mineral samples with the help of a rebel group.

"The bottom line behind this visit from the Indian side is what they can get out of it in terms of raw materials, rare earths (and) business propositions," Mukhopadhaya said.

"And that's exactly what the Myanmar military wants, because it wants its military enterprises strengthened."