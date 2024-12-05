  • Thursday, December 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

BANGLADESH

Yunus calls for unity against ‘Indian aggression’ in Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi tribunal banned broadcasts of “hate speech” by autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (5)

Muhammad Yunus speaks during a press conference in Dhaka. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BANGLADESH’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has urged the country’s politicians to keep differences at bay and put up a united front to counter “Indian aggression”.

The Muslim-majority nation saw a student-led uprising in August, toppling autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina and ending her 15-year rule.

India — Hasina’s biggest international patron and the destination of her exile — has accused Yunus’ administration of failing to protect minority Hindus, straining ties between the neighbours.

“They are undermining our efforts to build a new Bangladesh and are spreading fictitious stories,” Yunus told a gathering of Bangladeshi political parties.

“They have spread these rumours in particular countries and among influential players.”

Yunus urged politicians at the meeting to unite against what he characterised as a disinformation campaign, describing the matter as “a question of our existence”.

GettyImages 2187726718
Hindu monks protest to stop the atrocities against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority community, in Kolkata on December 5, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

A caretaker administration headed by Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been tasked with enacting democratic reforms ahead of fresh elections.

The chaotic aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw a smattering of reprisal attacks against Hindus and other minorities, based in part on their perceived support for her government.

Yunus’s administration has acknowledged and condemned attacks on Hindus but said in many cases they were motivated by politics rather than religion.

It has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence and running a “propaganda campaign”.

The meeting, Yunus’s media team said, was part of an initiative to promote national unity in the face of “Indian aggression”.

Yunus also met with student leaders on Tuesday (3) evening

Numerous street demonstrations have been staged against India in Bangladesh since Hasina’s ouster as diplomatic relations have cratered.

Several rallies were held on Wednesday (4) to protest against an attempt by Hindu activists this week to storm a Bangladeshi consulate in an Indian city not far from the neighbours’ shared border.

India has condemned the breach and arrested seven people over the incident.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi tribunal banned broadcasts of “hate speech” by Hasina on Thursday, weeks after indicting her over the killing of protesters during the August revolution that ousted her.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is investigating Hasina for “mass murder”, among other charges, during the weeks of unrest that forced her to flee the country for neighbouring India.

“Sheikh Hasina is accused in several cases currently under investigation by the tribunal,” prosecutor Golam Monawar Hossain Tamim told reporters.

“We sought a ban on disseminating her hate speech as it could hinder legal proceedings or intimidate witnesses and victims,” he said, confirming the ICT had agreed to enact the ban.

“If her speeches continue to circulate, it will become difficult to bring witnesses to the tribunal.”

It was not immediately clear what authority would determine which speeches by Hasina qualified as hateful or how the order would be enforced.

The decision came days after Hasina addressed a gathering of supporters in New York by videolink, accusing Yunus of “mass murder”.

Hundreds of people were killed in the weeks prior to Hasina’s ouster, most by police fire.

Scores more died in the hours after her toppling, largely in reprisal killings against prominent supporters of her Awami League party.

The ICT was set up by Hasina in 2010 to probe atrocities during the country’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Over the following years it sentenced numerous prominent political opponents to death.

The court was regularly criticised by rights groups for not meeting proper trial standards and became widely seen as a means for Hasina to eliminate her rivals.

The interim government led by Yunus has vowed to push for Hasina’s extradition from India to be tried by the tribunal.

(AFP)

Related Stories
News

Bangladeshi garment workers clash with police
News

Clashes in Bangladesh leave 27 dead as protests escalate
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh court revises civil service rules amid deadly protests
News

Nine ‘buried alive’ in Bangladesh landslides
News

Yunus: Bangladesh has become a ‘one-party’ state
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh to reopen schools despite heatwave
HEADLINE STORY

Firefighters blame safety lapses for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 46
HEADLINE STORY

Election day in Bangladesh amid opposition boycott
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh deploys army amid election violence fears
News

Doctors warn Bangladesh’s Zia at ‘high risk’ of dying
News

Bangladesh court jails key rights activists for two years
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft: Macron
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Yunus calls for unity against ‘Indian aggression’ in Bangladesh
Tata steel in Wales Port Talbot closure drives Tata Steel UK to £1.1 bn…
US police hunt for man who killed Brian Thompson
SA vs SL South Africa stumbles early as Lahiru Kumara reaches 100 Test…
Gunman attempts to shoot Sikh politician at Golden Temple
Starmer Starmer seeks fresh start with ‘plan for change’ speech