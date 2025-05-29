Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

It’s been nearly two years since Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+, and while fans have been waiting for news about a second season, actor Aramis Knight has shared a fairly grim update. Knight, who played the character Red Dagger (Kareem) in the series, revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about a return and doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon.

Speaking at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York, Knight admitted that the chances of Season 2 seem slim. “I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s been a while now. I’d love to return, but things didn’t line up, COVID, scheduling, and maybe even some creative shifts. I’m still waiting on a call, but I haven’t heard anything.”





Knight mentioned that he was initially supposed to appear in more Marvel projects, but none of those plans materialised. While he joked that Kamala Khan might have him on speed dial for a Young Avengers team-up, his tone made it clear that there's been no movement behind the scenes.

Ms. Marvel, which premiered in June 2022, introduced audiences to Kamala Khan, a Muslim teen from New Jersey who discovers her superpowers and identity. The show received praise for its fresh perspective, young energy, and cultural representation. Kamala then made the leap to the big screen with The Marvels in 2023, where she appeared alongside other MCU heroes.

Red Dagger actor Aramis Knight says he hasn’t heard from Marvel and doubts the show’s return Getty Images





Talks about Season 2 had been floating around since the series ended, but nothing official has come out. In a podcast interview in 2023, co-director Adil El Arbi mentioned that any plans for a follow-up were on pause until after The Marvels released. Unfortunately, that film didn’t perform well at the box office which may have added to the uncertainty.

Marvel Studios hasn’t officially cancelled Ms. Marvel, but they’re in the middle of reorganising their television content. Several shows are being restructured or delayed, and Ms. Marvel may simply be caught in the middle of this shift.





For now, fans hoping to see more of Kamala Khan or Red Dagger may need to be patient or maybe settle for cameos in other parts of the MCU.