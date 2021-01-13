Mrunal Thakur teams up with Guru Randhawa for a music video

By: Mohnish Singh







Mrunal Thakur, who rose to prominence after delivering memorable performances in such box-office hits as Super 30 (2019) and Batla House (2019), has joined hands with renowned singer Guru Randhawa for an upcoming music video, titled Abhi Na Chhodo Mujhe.

On Tuesday, Thakur started shooting for the music video in Kashmir. Guru Randhawa also features in the video alongside her. The makers wanted to shoot the song against a dreamy, snowy backdrop and hence, they decided to film it in the picturesque Kashmir valley. Thakur, who has mostly portrayed non-glamorous characters in movies, will be seen donning a glamorous avatar for the song.

Spilling some more beans on the forthcoming track, a source close to the team had previously revealed, “The final track is in the process of mixing. Mrunal has been approached for the video to be shot over two days at an exotic location. The video will feature her in an ultra-glamorous look which she has not donned for the silver screen yet. Known to have a keen eye for fashion, the actress in recent times has walked the ramp for notable fashion designers. It will star her in a bold look, upping the sizzle and oomph of the video itself.”







On the film front, Thakur has her platter full with a number of high-profile films. She recently wrapped up her much-awaited film Jersey, which sees her opposite Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama is an official remake of a blockbuster Telugu film of the same name.

Right after Jersey, she will be seen romancing Farhan Akhtar in celebrated filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The team is expected to wrap up the shoot soon. She also has comic-caper Aankh Micholi in her kitty. The film co-stars Abhimanyu Dasani. Recently, Thakur also signed RSVP Movies’ war-drama Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.

