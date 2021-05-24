Mrunal Thakur reacts to the deferment of her next Toofaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan has been in news ever since its official announcement. The film reunites Akhtar and Mehra after their 2013 blockbuster Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and hence, the audience is really looking forward to their next collaboration.

Toofaan was officially set to premiere on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. However, a few weeks before the release, the makers announced their decision to postpone the film as India was grappling with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Mrunal Thakur reveals why the team decided to put the release of the film on hold. “I think the most important thing is to be sensitive about the current situation. I understand I am an entertainer and my job is to entertain the audience but I don’t think it was the right time to release the film. There are a lot of people who were sending me DMs and backlash saying that you want the movie to get more recognition. No doubt. We worked on it for 2 years and we do want this movie to be celebrated and probably the makers felt that it was not the right decision to release the movie because forget the audience, we ourselves were not in the right state of mind to release because everyone, and I, too, lost so many loved ones in my family and friend circle. So, I was not totally in a mindset to even promote my film and that’s why we felt it is a little unfair to the film because the film needs to be celebrated. None of us in the team were feeling emotionally or mentally right for it to come out,” she shares.

She goes on to add, “Somehow people think that we are only looking after the movie and the promotion and we guys are being selfish. But what people forget is that as much as they are affected by this pandemic, even we are affected. I would really appreciate it if they are a little considerate because we are not robots.”

