Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast reveals he’s short on cash and relying on mum to fund wedding

Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, is one of the most powerful creators on the internet. But while his videos rake in millions of views and his businesses are reportedly worth over a billion dollars, he says he’s currently short on cash, so much so that he’s borrowing money from his mum to pay for his upcoming wedding.

The 27-year-old YouTuber recently opened up on Twitter, revealing that despite running a growing media empire, he personally has very little money. “I reinvest everything,” he said, noting that he plans to spend around £200 million (₹2,000 crore) this year on content. “Ironically, I’m actually borrowing money from my mum to pay for my wedding,” he added.

MrBeast reveals he’s borrowing money from his mom to pay for his upcoming island wedding Twitter Screengrab





Donaldson got engaged to Thea Booysen, a South African content creator, on Christmas Day 2024. The couple has been together since 2022, after meeting during his visit to her home country. They’ve kept most details of their relationship private, but say their wedding will be an intimate affair, likely on a remote island with only close friends and family.

Despite his modest bank balance, MrBeast continues to push high-budget projects. His reality competition show Beast Games, which gave away £8 million (₹80 crore) in prize money, is returning for two more seasons on Prime Video. He reportedly invested tens of millions into the first season alone. In a podcast interview, he admitted that at one point, his personal account held less than £800,000 (₹8 crore) because nearly all profits go back into production and expansion.





Alongside his content empire, MrBeast runs several brands under Beast Industries, including a chocolate line and packaged food products. In 2024, his company generated close to £380 million (₹3,800 crore) in revenue. But the creator has also faced challenges, including lawsuits from contestants and the Mexican government, the latter accusing him of filming promotional content at protected Mayan sites without proper clearance.





Still, Donaldson insists he’s not focused on luxury or saving. “If I fail, no other YouTuber gets a shot at this,” he said about his move into streaming. For now, his wedding plans are simple: time away with people he loves. Even if that means calling mum for help with the bill.