Movies to watch with your dad on ZEE5 Global for Father’s Day

ZEE5 Global offers a fantastic lineup of films featuring memorable fatherly roles that are sure to touch your heart.

Gadar 2 Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Father’s Day is a special occasion to honor and celebrate the remarkable fathers and father figures in our lives. This year, why not spend the day with some heartfelt movies that capture the essence of fatherhood? ZEE5 Global offers a fantastic lineup of films featuring memorable fatherly roles that are sure to touch your heart. Here are five must-watch movies on ZEE5 Global to enjoy this Father’s Day.

Yaadein – Jackie Shroff

In Yaadein, Jackie Shroff delivers a touching performance as Raj Singh Puri, a devoted father navigating the challenges of raising his three daughters alone. He opposes the relationship of his daughter Isha when she falls in love with Ronit Malhotra, portrayed by the hit duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Will Ronit and Isha sacrifice their love for the sake of their parents, or will they manage to convince them? With its emotional depth and memorable music, Yaadein is a perfect watch for Father’s Day.

Vivah – Alok Nath

Vivah showcases Alok Nath in the role of Krishnakant, an ideal father who upholds traditional values and principles. His character’s warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support for his family highlight the virtues of a loving and caring father. The film, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as the lead pair, is centered around the beautiful journey of arranged marriage and remains a timeless classic.

Sarkar 3 – Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Subhash Nagre, also known as Sarkar, in Sarkar 3 is a powerful depiction of a father figure who commands respect and loyalty. As the head of a political dynasty, Sarkar’s character develops a rift with his inexperienced grandson, Chiku, portrayed by Amit Sadh. The film’s intense narrative and Amitabh Bachchan’s commanding performance make it a riveting watch.

Khichdi 2 – Anang Desai

Khichdi 2 brings back the beloved character of Babuji, played by Anang Desai. Known for his comical yet endearing persona, Babuji is the head of the hilarious Parekh family. The movie promises a hearty dose of laughter and light-hearted moments, capturing the essence of family dynamics with Babuji’s quirky wisdom at its center. It’s a perfect choice for a fun-filled Father’s Day.

Gadar 2 – Sunny Deol

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his iconic role as Tara Singh, a devoted father who will go to any lengths to protect his family. The film continues the saga of love, sacrifice, and patriotism, showcasing Tara Singh’s unwavering courage and strength. Sunny Deol’s powerful performance and the film’s emotional storyline make it a compelling watch that honors the spirit of fatherhood.