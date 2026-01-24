Mouni Roy speaks out after harassment at Haryana event: ‘I was disgusted’

Highlights

‘Hands on my waist while clicking pictures’

Actor Mouni Roy has described a distressing experience at an event in Karnal, Haryana, where she says she was harassed by members of the audience. In a statement shared on Instagram, Roy said the incident began as she made her way towards the stage.

According to the actor, several male attendees — whom she described as well-aged — placed their hands on her waist while taking photographs. She said they objected when she asked them to stop.

Objections met with hostility

Roy said her discomfort was dismissed when she requested that the men remove their hands. The situation, she added, became more troubling once she reached the stage.

In her account, two men standing in the front row allegedly made derogatory comments, used lewd hand gestures and resorted to name-calling during her performance. She said she initially tried to signal for them to stop.

Filming and remarks continued on stage

When her gestures were ignored, Roy said the men began throwing roses towards her. She briefly attempted to leave the stage mid-performance but returned to complete her appearance. According to the actor, the behaviour continued despite her visible discomfort.

She also alleged that the men filmed her from a low angle due to the height of the stage, and became abusive when asked by others to stop recording. Roy said neither family members nor event organisers intervened to remove the men from the front area.

‘We attend these events as guests’

In her post, Roy expressed anger and disbelief at the behaviour she encountered, questioning the sense of entitlement behind it. She said actors attend such events to take part in celebrations, not to be subjected to harassment.

Roy added that she rarely shares negative experiences publicly, but felt compelled to speak out on this occasion.

Recent work

Mouni Roy was last seen in the espionage thriller Salakaar, released on OTT platforms. She also received praise last year for her role in The Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh.