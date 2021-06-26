Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

Covid in India

More corpses wash up on the banks of India’s Ganges

Municipal corporation workers prepare to cremate a body buried in a shallow grave on the banks of the Ganges river during the Covid-19 pandemic as they cremate other bodies also buried there to prevent them from floating downstream as water levels increase near Phaphamau Ghat, in Allahabad on June 25, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

MORE corpses are washing up on the banks of the Ganges in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, as rains swell the river and expose bodies buried in shallow graves during the peak of the country’s latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Videos and pictures in May of bodies drifting down the river, which Hindus consider holy, shocked the nation and underlined the ferocity of the world’s biggest surge in infections.

Though cases have come down drastically this month, the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj alone has cremated 108 bodies found in the river in the last three weeks, said a senior municipal official.

“These are those dead bodies which were buried very close to the river and have gone into it with the rise in its water levels,” said Neeraj Kumar Singh.

“The municipal corporation has deployed a team of 25 people who are working day and night on this front.”

Reuters saw more than a dozen riverside pyres burning a few miles from Prayagraj.

India, the world’s second-most populous country, saw its health infrastructure crushed in April and May. Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and crematoriums became overwhelmed with the dead.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, acknowledged in May that bodies of Covid-19 victims were being dumped into rivers in a practice likely stemming from poverty and families abandoning victims for fear of the disease.

“Instructions have been passed to every district magistrate to cremate the dead bodies with proper respect,” said Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Navneet Sehgal.

“There are dead bodies buried on the river bank and it is because of a local tradition.”

The state reported 224 Covid-19 infections overnight, taking its total caseload to 1.7 million, while total official fatalities are at 22,366.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Delta Plus variant scuppers plans to ease lockdown measures in Mumbai
Covid in India
Delta plus variant cases increase in India
HEADLINE STORY
Monks test positive for Covid-19 in India’s Buddhist monasteries
HEADLINE STORY
India tests longer-range drone flights to deliver Covid-19 vaccines
Covid in India
Indian government urges states ‘to be careful’ while reopening
HEADLINE STORY
India likely to witness third Covid-19 wave by October, say experts
HEADLINE STORY
India offers free Covid vaccines for all adults after bungling rollout
HEADLINE STORY
Indian states ease lockdown restrictions as cases fall
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 335,102
HEADLINE STORY
India’s frontline doctors ‘fearful for their lives’
HEADLINE STORY
India to soon make available 10m Covid-19 vaccine doses per day
Covid in India
Daily Covid-19 deaths in India fall below 3,000
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years:…
Absconding South African brothers deny involvement in £2.6 billion-history’s biggest…
Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in AL Vijay’s October…
Labour’s Kim Leadbeater heckled and chased during Batley and Spen…
Bangladesh enforces nationwide lockdown 
Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE from October…