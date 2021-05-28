Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years

Mona Singh (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mona Singh, who is often regarded as one of the most talented actresses on Indian television, has been missing from the scene for quite some time now. On television, she was last seen some five years ago as the female lead in Colors’ supernatural show Kavach, produced by content czarina Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

In case you missed Singh terribly all these years, here is an exciting piece of news for you! The actress is set to make her television comeback soon. According to reports, she has been roped in to host an upcoming crime-based show titled Mauka-e-Vardaat 2.

Hosting is not new to Singh as she has previously hosted Comedy Nights Bachao on Colors. Having said that, hosting a crime-based show is definitely going to be a new experience for her. It is also going to be a treat for her fans to see her in a never-seen-before avatar.

From what we hear, Mauka-e-Vardaat 2 is on similar lines as Crime Patrol but with women as the torchbearer, who will unveil the crime mysteries. The show is set to begin production as soon as the rest of the cast is finalised.

Meanwhile, Mona Singh is waiting for the release of her much-awaited Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress plays an important role in the film, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead pair. It reunites her with the two actors after a huge gap of 12 years. The three of them last worked together on Rajkumar Hirani’s all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009).

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on Christmas 2021.

