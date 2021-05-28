Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

Entertainment

Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years

Mona Singh (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mona Singh, who is often regarded as one of the most talented actresses on Indian television, has been missing from the scene for quite some time now. On television, she was last seen some five years ago as the female lead in Colors’ supernatural show Kavach, produced by content czarina Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

In case you missed Singh terribly all these years, here is an exciting piece of news for you! The actress is set to make her television comeback soon. According to reports, she has been roped in to host an upcoming crime-based show titled Mauka-e-Vardaat 2.

Hosting is not new to Singh as she has previously hosted Comedy Nights Bachao on Colors. Having said that, hosting a crime-based show is definitely going to be a new experience for her. It is also going to be a treat for her fans to see her in a never-seen-before avatar.

From what we hear, Mauka-e-Vardaat 2 is on similar lines as Crime Patrol but with women as the torchbearer, who will unveil the crime mysteries. The show is set to begin production as soon as the rest of the cast is finalised.

Meanwhile, Mona Singh is waiting for the release of her much-awaited Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress plays an important role in the film, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead pair. It reunites her with the two actors after a huge gap of 12 years. The three of them last worked together on Rajkumar Hirani’s all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009).

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on Christmas 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
FILM
Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
NEWS
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Huma Qureshi on Maharani: It’s been one of those characters where you…
NEWS
Chancellor Sunak defends his Greensill texts with ex-prime minister Cameron
INDIA
Tata acquires majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket
NEWS
UNICEF ropes in Manushi Chhillar to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings