Mohit Raina hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh

Over the past few weeks, more than a dozen celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus. As the second wave of the pandemic engulfs India, Covid-19 is spreading like wildfire across the country, infecting thousands of people from all walks of lives every day. The most recent name of the actor contracting the virus is Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) star Mohit Raina.

The actor has been hospitalised after getting diagnosed with the virus. Confirming the news on social media, he said, “As I look outside and inside, I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for Covid-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay because of them. Least we could just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR.”

Mohit Raina was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer (2020), directed by Sirish Kunder. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee in principal roles, the film had its direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media giant Netflix and garnered mixed response from the audience.

The actor is currently waiting for the release of his next film Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh for Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the upcoming film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty, and Sikander Kher. It was originally set to release in 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more update and reveals from the world of entertainment.