Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ teaser shocks fans with father son rebirth twist and unexpected 'Baahubali' scale

Highlights
The wait for a glimpse of Mohanlal’s grand pan India spectacle is finally over. The teaser for Vrusshabha has landed, and it immediately establishes the Malayalam superstar as a formidable warrior king in a story that thrillingly spans two eras. This Nanda Kishore directorial, which has faced its share of production twists, looks geared up to be a proper big-screen event with its visuals and a powerful father son dynamic at its core.
Nanda Kishore’s Vrusshabha promises grandeur with Mohanlal in a fierce avatar Youtube Screengrab/Aashirvad Cinemas/Instagram/aashirvadcine
What is the plot of Vrusshabha ?
Right, so the official synopsis gives us the bones of it. This isn’t just a straight-up historical war epic. The core idea is about two sworn enemies. They get reborn. But the twist is their new relationship: one is now the father, the other the son. That’s a seriously messy and dramatic starting point.
The teaser hints at this dual life, cutting between what looks like a modern-day setting and a lavish ancient period. It’s all about that destiny and revenge cycle, but with a massive familial conflict thrown in. It makes you wonder how they will navigate that.
How have fans reacted to the Vrusshabha teaser?
Okay, this is the interesting bit. A lot of people were sceptical because of director Nanda Kishore’s previous filmography. The comments on X are a mix of shock and genuine excitement. The overwhelming feeling is that the VFX and production quality are far better than anyone anticipated. Words like ‘insane’ and ‘surprisingly good’ are everywhere.
Some can’t help but point out a Baahubali vibe, especially with the kingdom shots and the warrior king aesthetic. A few are nitpicking Mohanlal’s wig in some shots, but overall the response has shifted from doubt to real curiosity. It looks like it has cleared that first hurdle, for sure.
When is the Vrusshabha release date?
Mark your calendars for 16 October this year. That is the Diwali 2025 weekend. They are going for a huge worldwide release, aiming to capitalise on the holiday crowd. It is a smart move for a film that looks this expansive. It was shot in Malayalam and Telugu simultaneously, and it will also get dubbed releases in Hindi and Kannada. So it has a four-language rollout, making it one of Mohanlal’s most widely released projects.
Who is in the Vrusshabha cast and crew?
Mohanlal is obviously the big draw, playing a king that will appeal to his fans. The cast around him has seen some changes. Originally Roshan Meka was cast as the son, but due to production delays he was replaced by Samarjit Lankesh. The film also features Ragini Dwivedi and Shanaya Kapoor.
Mohanlal stuns as a warrior king in the first teaser of VrusshabhaYoutube Screengrab/Aashirvad Cinemas
Behind the camera, it is a solid team. The music is by Sam CS and really stands out in the teaser. The action is handled by a committee of legends including Peter Hein, Stunt Silva and Nikhil. And Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty handles sound design. It is a proper collaboration between Connekkt Media and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, which explains the pan India scale.