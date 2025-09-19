Skip to content
Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ teaser shocks fans with father son rebirth twist and unexpected 'Baahubali' scale

The pan India epic from Nanda Kishore and Balaji Telefilms merges myth and modernity with Mohanlal as a formidable warrior king.

Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’

Nanda Kishore’s Vrusshabha promises grandeur with Mohanlal in a fierce avatar

Youtube Screengrab/Aashirvad Cinemas/Instagram/aashirvadcine
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Mohanlal plays a formidable warrior king in a dual-timeline narrative.
  • The highly anticipated film is set for a global Diwali 2025 release.
  • Initial fan reactions praise the surprising scale and visual effects.
  • The project is a major pan India collaboration with Balaji Telefilms.

The wait for a glimpse of Mohanlal’s grand pan India spectacle is finally over. The teaser for Vrusshabha has landed, and it immediately establishes the Malayalam superstar as a formidable warrior king in a story that thrillingly spans two eras. This Nanda Kishore directorial, which has faced its share of production twists, looks geared up to be a proper big-screen event with its visuals and a powerful father son dynamic at its core.

Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' Nanda Kishore's Vrusshabha promises grandeur with Mohanlal in a fierce avatar


What is the plot of Vrusshabha ?

Right, so the official synopsis gives us the bones of it. This isn’t just a straight-up historical war epic. The core idea is about two sworn enemies. They get reborn. But the twist is their new relationship: one is now the father, the other the son. That’s a seriously messy and dramatic starting point.

The teaser hints at this dual life, cutting between what looks like a modern-day setting and a lavish ancient period. It’s all about that destiny and revenge cycle, but with a massive familial conflict thrown in. It makes you wonder how they will navigate that.

- YouTube


How have fans reacted to the Vrusshabha teaser?

Okay, this is the interesting bit. A lot of people were sceptical because of director Nanda Kishore’s previous filmography. The comments on X are a mix of shock and genuine excitement. The overwhelming feeling is that the VFX and production quality are far better than anyone anticipated. Words like ‘insane’ and ‘surprisingly good’ are everywhere.

Some can’t help but point out a Baahubali vibe, especially with the kingdom shots and the warrior king aesthetic. A few are nitpicking Mohanlal’s wig in some shots, but overall the response has shifted from doubt to real curiosity. It looks like it has cleared that first hurdle, for sure.

When is the Vrusshabha release date?

Mark your calendars for 16 October this year. That is the Diwali 2025 weekend. They are going for a huge worldwide release, aiming to capitalise on the holiday crowd. It is a smart move for a film that looks this expansive. It was shot in Malayalam and Telugu simultaneously, and it will also get dubbed releases in Hindi and Kannada. So it has a four-language rollout, making it one of Mohanlal’s most widely released projects.


Who is in the Vrusshabha cast and crew?

Mohanlal is obviously the big draw, playing a king that will appeal to his fans. The cast around him has seen some changes. Originally Roshan Meka was cast as the son, but due to production delays he was replaced by Samarjit Lankesh. The film also features Ragini Dwivedi and Shanaya Kapoor.

Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' Mohanlal stuns as a warrior king in the first teaser of Vrusshabha


Behind the camera, it is a solid team. The music is by Sam CS and really stands out in the teaser. The action is handled by a committee of legends including Peter Hein, Stunt Silva and Nikhil. And Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty handles sound design. It is a proper collaboration between Connekkt Media and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, which explains the pan India scale.

diwali 2025malayalam superstarvrusshabhawarrior kingmohanlal

