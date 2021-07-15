Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy starts rolling

Mohanlal (Photo by AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few weeks ago, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had announced that he will be directing a film titled Bro Daddy (Malayalam) which will star Mohanlal in the lead role, and he will also play a pivotal role in it.

On Thursday, Prithviraj started shooting for the film in Hyderabad with actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Mohanlal took to Twitter to share a video in which the team is starting the shoot with a pooja (Hindu ritual).

The superstar tweeted, “Pooja at the sets of #BroDaddy today, marking the beginning of its shoot! @PrithviOfficial @antonypbvr @kalyanipriyan @aashirvadcine.”

Prithviraj posted a still of the film on Instagram and wrote, “#BroDaddy Shoot day 1. 😊 @mohanlal @aashirvadcine @meenasagar16 @kalyanipriyadarshan @lalualexactor @kaniha_official @soubinshahir #Jagadeesh.”

Bro Daddy will be Prithviraj’s second film as a director. He had earlier helmed Lucifer (2019) which also featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

While announcing Bro Daddy, the actor-director had tweeted, “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon.”

My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon. 😊 pic.twitter.com/uNW75kUciP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 18, 2021

Talking about other projects of Mohanlal, the actor will be seen in movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Ram, 12th Man, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, and L2: Empuraan.

L2: Empuraan is a sequel to Lucifer and it will also be directed by Prithviraj.