Modi speaks to Ukrainian president, set for talks with Putin

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (7) spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his “support’ in the evacuation of Indian students stuck in Sumy.



Modi is also expected to speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin later in the day, official sources said.



Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy in Ukraine’s northeast amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.



In his telephonic conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Modi thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by the Ukrainian government in the evacuation of Indian nationals, official sources said.



“Prime Minister Modi sought continued support from the government of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.”



An official statement said Modi expressed deep concern about the conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence.



It said Modi noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogues between the two parties.



It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.



“President Zelenskyy briefed the prime minister in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia,” the statement said.



Sources said Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.



(PTI)