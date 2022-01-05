Website Logo
News

Missing woman from Bolton found safe and well after police appeal

Seema Patel

By: Pramod Thomas

A woman who vanished three days ago has been found safe and well on Wednesday (5) following a police appeal, reported MailOnline.

Seema Patel, 21, was last seen around the Astley Bridge area of Bolton just after midnight on Sunday (2) before disappearing, sparking desperate pleas to find her.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in an appeal on Tuesday (4): “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Seema and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

GMP described her as an Asian woman, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length black hair, who drives a silver Toyota Yaris and has links to the Preston and Chorley areas.

“Seema has been found safe and well,” a spokesman for GMP told MailOnline.

An appeal on Facebook was shared more than 2,300 times, and concerned social media users wished for her safe return.

One said: “Let’s hope Seema is found safe and well, 21 is no age, come on Seema if you’re out there make contact.”

Another wrote: “Hope the young lady is found soon and safe.”

